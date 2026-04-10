When politics enter the classroom, learning takes a back seat

By Christian Wells | Staff Writer

Politics wasn’t part of the syllabus.

Sitting in a lecture meant to cover course material, the conversation suddenly shifted. Instead of focusing on the lesson, the professor began sharing personal political opinions — not as a discussion — but as a stance.

Around the room, some students nodded. Others stayed quiet, avoiding eye contact. No one spoke up.

Moments like this are becoming more common on college campuses, and they raise an important question: When does teaching turn into influencing?

Classrooms are supposed to be spaces where students learn how to think, not what to think. But when professors introduce their own political views, especially in classes unrelated to politics, it can blur that line. For many students, it creates an uncomfortable dynamic where disagreeing doesn’t feel like a real possibility.

According to a 2023 American College Student Survey from North Dakota State University’s Challey Institute, about half of students say professors share their political views in class at least occasionally, and 15% say it happens frequently.

At the same time, a study by Intelligent, an academic journal, found that 59% of students say they fear expressing their political beliefs in the classroom, and 72% believe professors influence students’ political views.

Those numbers point to a larger issue: a power imbalance in the classroom.

Professors control grades, recommendations and classroom dialogue. Even if they don’t intend to pressure students, openly expressing strong political views can make students feel like there’s a “right” answer, and it’s not always tied to the course material.

When that happens, the classroom stops being a place for open conversation and turns into a one-sided lecture.

This is especially noticeable in courses where politics don’t naturally belong. In a political science or history class, debate and discussion are essential. But in subjects like math, business or even some journalism courses, political discourse can feel out of place and distracting.

Speaking up in the classroom against these conversations is also a problem.

A report from the John Templeton Foundation found that 63% of college students say they are not comfortable expressing some views in class, suggesting that many students are self-censoring before discussions even begin.

That doesn’t mean real-world issues should be ignored. College is meant to prepare students for life beyond campus, and that includes understanding the world around them. But there’s a difference between presenting relevant context and inserting personal ideology.

Students benefit most when professors create an environment where multiple perspectives can be explored without bias. That kind of environment allows students to engage, question and form their own beliefs, not just absorb someone else’s.

At Baylor, where the mission emphasizes both academic excellence and thoughtful engagement, classrooms should reflect that balance. Open dialogue should be encouraged, but it should be student-driven, not professor-led in a political direction.

When professors keep personal politics out of unrelated courses, they aren’t limiting discussion; they’re protecting it. They’re making space for students to think critically, speak freely and engage without fear.

At the end of the day, students didn’t sign up for a lecture on someone else’s beliefs. They signed up to learn.