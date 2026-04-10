Senior must-do’s before graduation

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

As graduation approaches, Baylor seniors are preparing to leave behind more than lectures and late-night study sessions. However, before leaving, students have an opportunity to explore parts of the city they may have overlooked. The following destinations offer a reminder of what Waco has to offer.

Saffron

For seniors looking to step outside the usual rotation of student meals, Saffron offers a plethora of Indian flavors and dishes. Its local vibes and quiet atmosphere make it an ideal place to celebrate the end of a college career or enjoy a slower, more intentional night out. Located at 2305 Marketplace Drive.

Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shoppe

A longtime staple in Waco, Schmaltz’s provides a dependable, casual meal that many students come to associate with their time in the city. For those who haven’t made the stop yet, it’s a simple yet essential addition to any senior bucket list. Grab a soup, sandwich or both at this classic Waco lunch spot. Located at 1412 N. Valley Mills Drive and 105 S. Fifth St.

Cupp’s Drive Inn

Known for its classic flavors and local charm, Cupp’s delivers a traditional burger experience here in Waco. Its no-frills approach and long-standing reputation make it a favorite for students seeking something authentic and unpolished. Nothing soothes the soul quite like a greasy, juicy, handmade burger. Located at 1424 Speight Ave.

Cameron Park (Jacob’s Ladder)

Cameron Park offers one of the most accessible outdoor escapes in the city, with miles of trails and scenic overlooks. Similarly, Jacob’s Ladder presents a daunting challenge of stamina for those willing to brave its steep vertical increments. Be brave and take a chance. Try the steps out and challenge yourself with the ultimate stair-climber routine. Located at 2500 Cameron Park Drive.

Dr Pepper Museum

A visit to the Dr Pepper Museum provides a distinctly Waco experience. Beyond learning about the history of the iconic soft drink, students can participate in the “Make-A-Soda” experience, creating a custom beverage and engaging with the city’s cultural identity in a hands-on way. When else will you have the chance to create your own soda under the supervision of Dr Pepper himself? Located at 300 S. Fifth St.

Waco Mammoth National Monument

For a deeper look at Waco’s history, the Waco Mammoth National Monument offers guided tours of a preserved fossil site. The remains of Columbian mammoths provide a unique and educational experience that sets the city apart from other college towns. Located at 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Cameron Park Zoo

The Cameron Park Zoo presents an easy, engaging outing for students looking to step away from campus life. With a wide variety of exhibits, it offers a relaxed environment that contrasts with the pace of a typical academic schedule. Located at 1701 N. Fourth St.

Hawaiian Falls Waco

As temperatures rise toward the end of the semester, Hawaiian Falls provides a more lighthearted, group-oriented activity. While there are no oceans near here, a day at the water park offers a chance to unwind with friends and mark the transition from college life to what comes next. Located at 900 Lake Shore Drive.

Together, these destinations reflect the range of experiences available in Waco. For graduating seniors, taking time to visit even a few can offer a moment of relief from the stress of end-of-semester tasks.