‘She didn’t let cancer hold her back’: CASA adviser dies at 38

By Hannah Webb | Opinion Editor

Laura McNutt, assistant director of advising in Baylor’s College of Arts and Sciences, died April 17 at her home in Waco after a three-year battle with colon cancer. She was 38.

McNutt, a Baylor alumna who joined the advising office in 2019, is remembered by colleagues and family as a source of steady joy, sharp intellect and unwavering commitment to both her students and her faith.

“She was a light in this office and as a friend, such a caring soul,” said Jolinda Whitney, assistant director of advising in the College of Arts and Sciences. “We all have our own individual experiences with her, but we all love her.”

According to an extended obituary posted by her brother David Mark, McNutt was born in Houston and raised in a close-knit Christian home, where her faith took root early. That faith remained central throughout her life, shaping both her relationships and her response to illness.

After being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in April 2023 and given only months to live, McNutt outlived her prognosis by nearly three years.

“I was praying for a miracle every day since she got the diagnosis,” Whitney said. “But then I’ve said more recently, I think we got our miracle by her living three years and us getting to experience three years with her.”

During that time, McNutt adopted a phrase that would come to define her approach to life: “We’re here to live.”

Colleagues said she repeated it often, not as a denial of her condition, but as a deliberate orientation toward joy.

“She made the most of every moment,” Whitney said. “It reminds us none of us are guaranteed tomorrow.”

McNutt continued working full-time throughout much of her treatment, traveling regularly to Houston for chemotherapy while maintaining her role advising students. Brett Gibson, associate director of advising for the College of Arts and Sciences, said her dedication never wavered.

“She regularly would tell us, ‘It’s how I want to work. It’s an important part of my life. It’s something I care about,’” Gibson said. “Work was a place that was a bit of a respite from that. She could focus on her students.”

In the office, McNutt served not only as an assistant director but also as an informal mentor and leader. She worked closely with departments including psychology, physics and museum studies, and was known for her ability to translate complex academic requirements into clear guidance for students.

“She was a very good adviser,” Gibson said. “Very quick, very able to bring a lot of information together and present it in a way for students that made sense.”

Her colleagues also emphasized her willingness to challenge ideas and improve systems.

“She was always willing to say, ‘I think there could be a better way to do this,’” said Jason Bushnell, director of advising in the College of Arts and Sciences. “And usually she was right. She was one of the best question-askers we’ve ever had.”

Beyond her formal responsibilities, McNutt helped shape the advising office’s culture. She organized social events, built connections across departments and created opportunities for staff to engage with one another.

As a student, McNutt was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, where she formed lifelong friendships and remained actively involved with the sorority as an alumna and adviser.

“She loved people,” Gibson said. “That wasn’t in her job description, but it made our office better.”

Her sense of humor remained intact even in the face of illness. Bushnell recalled a moment when McNutt jokingly asked if his decision to attend a campus event was “because I have cancer,” a comment that left both of them laughing.

“She could take something horrible and use it for a light moment,” Bushnell said.

For her family, that joy was not confined to her workplace. Her sister, Linda Mark Terrell, described McNutt as both a best friend and a constant source of energy.

“She’s always so fun, always up for throwing a party or going and doing something fun, saying yes to adventures,” Terrell said. “She’s just so kind and always willing to help, always being there.”

Terrell said the loss has been deeply felt within their family.

“A big part of us is now missing,” she said. “We have to figure out how to move forward in all of this.”

Even as she underwent treatment, McNutt remained deeply engaged with her family, her church and her community. She co-founded the nonprofit Mahjong with a Mission, traveled extensively and continued investing in the lives around her.

Reflecting on her life, Bushnell said McNutt did more than endure her diagnosis; rather, she transformed it.

“It’s not only that she didn’t let the cancer hold her back,” he said. “It’s that she almost reclaimed it and used it to make the remainder of her life as joyful as possible.”

McNutt is survived by her husband, Ryan, their two children, Mary Allyson and William, as well as her parents and siblings. Colleagues and family are very passionate that her impact — in classrooms, offices, home and relationships — will endure.

“We’re going to grieve her for a long time,” Gibson said. “She will be missed.”