Mahjong finds a new home in Waco

By Abby Roper | Broadcast Reporter

Mahjong, a strategy-based tile game deeply rooted in Chinese culture, has seen a surge in popularity recently. People from all different skill levels are coming to the table to play, whether it’s through newly formed leagues or for a good cause.

Local instructor Sarah Nazarian said the response to learning mahjong has been overwhelming. Since she started holding lessons, her events have quickly sold out due to the demand and excitement.

“I just had no idea what I was stepping into, I started to teach back in September and my last 10 to 12 events have sold out like weeks ahead of time,” Nazarian said.

As more people learn the game, mahjong groups and leagues have continued to spread around Waco, creating spaces for connection and social interaction. Some of these game nights have an even bigger impact in the community.

One organization, Mahjong For A Mission, uses the game as a way to give back to the community by partnering with and supporting local nonprofits.

“We are able to donate the funds that we have earned to help raise awareness for their charity, and we all come together in the name of mahjong. So we come together, we play and we’re also able to help a great organization,” Laura McNutt, co-founder of Mahjong For A Mission said.

Whether it’s a fun game night with new friends or a fundraiser for a good cause, the growth of the game is ongoing, and more people are learning to play. What began as learning to play a traditional game has evolved into a larger movement that is finding a home and community in Waco.