Baylor hires former player Jake Lindsey as GM

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Baylor men’s basketball is hiring former player Jake Lindsey as its new general manager, the team announced Monday. The former Bear spent the past seven years working for the Utah Jazz and Grand Canyon Antelopes.

Lindsey played 103 games for Baylor from 2015-18 before hip injuries forced him into a medical redshirt and, ultimately, retirement from his playing career. He averaged 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 44.2/35.4/68.2 shooting splits during his time in Waco.

Upon graduating, Lindsey took an internship working with the Utah Jazz in the basketball operations department, eventually working his way up to coordinator of college scouting. He parlayed that experience into a one-year stint as director of player personnel at Grand Canyon under head coach Bryce Drew, younger brother of Baylor head coach Scott Drew.

After one season in player acquisition, Lindsey transitioned back to the sideline, working as an assistant coach under Bryce Drew for the past two seasons.

Lindsey will now replace Jason Smith, who announced his departure from the program Friday on X, atop Baylor’s player-acquisition hierarchy. Smith’s algorithmic scouting model was the subject of a lengthy feature story at The Athletic in October.

The timing is awkward: the transfer portal opened two weeks ago, and many teams have already filled out their boards. Lindsey will face early pressure to efficiently allocate funds after the Bears swung and missed at high-profile portal additions in each of the past few offseasons.

Seven of the Bears’ eight rotation players have either transferred, entered the NBA Draft or exhausted their eligibility. So far, the program has poached guards Brett Decker Jr. and Kayden Mingo to supplement the roster, with more additions still to come under Lindsey.