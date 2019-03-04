Jake Lindsey announces retirement

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

Baylor men’s basketball senior guard Jake Lindsey announced on Monday that he has played his last game in a Baylor uniform.

Lindsey, who had been redshirting this year due to complications from offseason hip surgery, published a story on baylorbears.com on Monday afternoon detailing his medical issues and announcing his retirement. Lindsey said playing for the Bears was a dream come true.

“Getting to be on the Baylor men’s basketball team is truly a childhood dream that I’ve been blessed enough to live out every day for the last four years,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey wrote he had been dealing with hip issues for the majority of his college career, and offseason surgery after last season complicated things. Following the surgery, he experienced nerve pain in his shoulder and was later diagnosed with Parsonage-Turner syndrome. Lindsey said the doctors told him recovery would not be easy.

“I’ll never forget the way [the doctor] looked at me when he told me he wasn’t sure if I’d ever play high-level basketball again,” Lindsey said. “There was no certain answer. The nerves had to grow back, and that could be months, or it could be years. Even then, I’d have to rehab them and hope that my shoulder stayed healthy.”

Lindsey played in 103 games throughout his three-year career, starting 18 games and putting up career averages of 3.8 points and 2.8 assists per game. Lindsey helped the Bears to two NCAA Tournament appearances and one NIT appearance.

Lindsey, who graduated in 2018, will move to Salt Lake City to attend law school once his fiancee Tiger Maddox graduates in May.