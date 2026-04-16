Closure is overrated; growth is not

By Mia Martinez | Reporter

The idea of “closure” is often framed as necessary to move on from certain situations. Breakups, unresolved conflicts, changes in career paths and personal challenges can push students to seek answers to the unknown in search of an emotional resolution.

I realized this during my freshman year of college when a close friendship ended along with my first relationship. My questions went unanswered, and actions spoke louder than words. Over time, distance turned into silence.

I replayed conversations in my head, trying to figure out where I went wrong. I wanted a conversation — an explanation, something that would make the situation end and feel complete. Eventually, I realized there was never going to be a clear answer, and I would just have to accept that I might never get one.

Life is filled with many situations that don’t always come with clear conclusions. Friendships fade without explanation, internships don’t lead to jobs and plans change without warning. In these moments, college students often find that the search for closure does more harm than good.

It traps people in cycles of overthinking and waiting for answers that may never come instead of allowing them to move forward and live in the present.

Closure creates a false sense of control. It suggests that every situation has a clear ending if we search hard enough. But life is messy and unpredictable, and many endings don’t come with reasons or answers. Some students believe they need closure to heal, holding on to situations long after they’ve passed because they don’t feel “resolved.”

By focusing on future opportunities, students can embrace uncertainty and grow. Accepting that not everything will be explained creates space for resilience and self-discovery. Shifting the focus from what is lost to what can be gained allows growth to take place. Growth does not come from having all the answers, but from learning to adapt without them.

Letting go of closure does not mean ignoring emotions or avoiding reflection. Instead, it means recognizing peace without having all the answers.

Looking back on my freshman year, I never got full closure from my breakup or the end of those friendships, but I continued to grow from them. I learned to value communication and to move forward without tying up every loose end.

I once thought closure brought comfort and finality, but I now see how constricting it can be. You don’t need neatly wrapped conclusions to move forward. What you need is the courage to continue without them.

Sometimes the most powerful step forward is accepting that not everything will make sense. Life will be life, and not every situation needs an explanation — only a willingness to learn and grow from it.