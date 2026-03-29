Runners, observers flock to McLane for ‘toughest half in Texas’

By Abby Rathburn | Staff Writer

More than 1,700 runners and several more observers crowded to McLane Stadium Saturday morning for the annual Bearathon, the “toughest half in Texas.”

Boerne senior Katherine Gray and Ormond, Fla., senior Jordyn Murchison, oversaw the event. As race directors, they aimed to balance fun with runner safety.

“At all the major roads and crossings … we are working with the city of Waco to have police there and members there making sure that nobody goes the wrong way or cars aren’t pulling out or anything like that,” Murchison said.

Student Foundation organized the annual event, and all proceeds went toward student scholarships. While Student Foundation leads the volunteering, an additional 200 Baylor students contributed their time and effort to serve at the event.

“We have a lot of sororities and fraternities who volunteer, and we get a lot of pre-med, dental, pre-PA organizations, as well,” Gray said.

In addition to Student Foundation members and the Waco Police Department, local Baylor medical organizations were stationed along the route in case of minor injuries.

“We work with Baylor Scott and White in Southwest Sports Medicine, and those are our big medical tents so that when something more serious happens, like sprained ankles, that’s where runners will go,” Gray said.

The 13.1-mile course included many twists and turns, beginning and ending at McLane Stadium and running throughout Baylor’s campus and nearby parks.

Harrisburg, Penn., freshman Tyler Devinney ran the Bearathon for the first time.

“It was a hard course, and I’m not much of a runner, but I just followed the pacers who were doing a great job out there,” Devinney said.

In preparation for the big day, runners completed all sorts of training, with conditioning beginning as early as a year before. Dellwood, Minn., junior Micah Schmidt said he had been training since August on the Bear Trail.

“Last semester … I started running on the Bear Trail, and then this semester we started ramping it up,” Schmidt said.

All 1,700 spots for the Bearathon sold out a month before the race. However, spots for the lesser-known Sic ’Em 6K remained open as a shorter alternative for individuals still looking to participate. Celina seminary student Bobbie Oramalu said she did the 6K this year and is aiming higher next year.

“I think next year I am going to try to do the Bearathon,” Oramalu said. “I wanted to do it this year, but decided to take it slow, and so I’m gonna start training soon.”

Feeling a strong sense of community, many people found joy in supporting their friends and family who ran. Signs of decorated posters and cheers of celebration filled the stadium as runners neared the finish. Roseville, Calif., freshman Rachel Staszkow was one attendee who showed up early to support friends.

“I’m at the Bearathon to support my big, and she’s gonna do so good, and I am so excited to watch her run,” Staszkow said.

For many, the Beararthon has become a bucket list item for one’s time at Baylor.

“I’m trying to get the full Baylor experience, and I feel like that includes running the line, Dr Pepper Hour and running the Bearathon,” Devinney said.

Reflecting on the energy and sense of accomplishment from the event, Columbus, Ohio, sophomore Milana Biswas shared her admiration for all those involved.

“If you’re a student or not, or faculty, or anything of the sort, you showed up here today, you finished, and you are literally electric, and I’m so proud of you,” Biswas said.