Bearathon sold out in record time

By Abby Rathburn | Staff Writer

With all 1,700 spots filled, Student Foundation achieved a record-breaking number of sign-ups for the Bearathon, selling out of tickets more than a month before the race.

This marks the second time Bearathon tickets have sold out. Last year, with 1,500 spots, tickets sold out five days before the event. Rockwall senior and Student Foundation Co-President Jacob Limerick said there may be a few reasons why participation has increased in recent years.

“Running is kind of in right now, and I think the Bearathon has kind of established itself over the past couple of years as a bucket-list Baylor item,” Limerick said.

Taking on the slogan “More Than a Race,” the Bearathon raises funds for current student scholarships. Last year’s race raised more than $62,500, setting a record for the Bearathon’s 22-year history. This year, Limerick said they hope to set a new record.

“We put all of the profits from this race towards funding student scholarships,” Limerick said. “All we do is just cover expenses of the medical staff, the shirts, the medals, that kind of stuff, but we don’t take a cut beyond that.”

With the newly announced tuition increase, Student Foundation hopes to raise more money than ever. But at this time, ticket sales will not reopen because the race has reached max capacity on the paths of the Cameron Park course.

“Logistically, it’s tough to fit more people in that space than we’re doing, and so there’s safety concerns and then also supply concerns,” Limerick said. “We can’t open more spots if we want because we don’t have the materials to hand out.”

Race Directors Boerne senior Katherine Gray and Ormond, Fla., senior Jordyn Murchison oversee the event and head the Campus Promotions Committee.

Murchison said staying accessible via text helps her manage the responsibilities of the job.

“[We have] specific times where we meet and then check into the week,” Murchison said. “We also have weekly meetings on Wednesdays, so it’s just a lot of communication.”

As an organization, Student Foundation’s mission is to serve Baylor’s past, present and future. Gray said Bearathon is a great example of this, since it brings together people of all ages.

“We have so many alumni who come and run,” Gray said. “We have so many current Baylor students who come and run, and this is also a great way that future Baylor people can come and see.”

For those who didn’t get a ticket, the Sic ’Em 6K still has 300 spots available. Gray said that this is a beautiful part of the race that goes around campus. Additionally, volunteering at the race gives firsthand insight into the heart of Student Foundation’s mission and is a way to earn service hours.

“These aren’t really done around campuses around the country, so I think this is such a blessing to be a part of,” Gray said.

The Bearathon will kick off at 7 a.m. March 28 from McLane Stadium, and the Sic ‘Em 6K will follow at 8 a.m.

For students who share Gray’s passion, applications for the Student Foundation are open and will close on March 13. See their website for more details.