We don’t agree with TPUSA tour coming to campus — here’s why

By The Editorial Board

With a university that claims to build bridges, Baylor’s decision to host Turning Point USA forces you to wonder if the school is constructing dialogue or staging division.

Next month, TPUSA’s “This is the Turning Point Tour” will arrive on campus, featuring several conservative figures, notably, Donald Trump Jr. Regardless of political affiliation, this moment demands reflection. What does it mean for Baylor — not simply as a university, but as a Christian academic community — to host an organization so closely associated with ideological aggravation?

Let us be clear: we do not condemn conservatives, nor the existence of Baylor’s Turning Point chapter. A thriving campus depends upon ideological diversity. However, there is a critical distinction between diversity of thought and institutional endorsement of divisiveness. It is the latter that concerns us.

Civil discourse requires balance

Baylor’s strategic plan, Baylor in Deeds, places civil discourse at its core. The university has committed itself to cultivating spaces where students can “learn from people whose life experiences and ideas may be different from their own” and “build bridges of understanding,” according to President Linda Livingstone in Thursday’s Presidential Perspective.

But civil discourse is not achieved through asymmetry. It requires balance — an environment in which multiple perspectives are not only present but meaningfully engaged.

In recent years, Baylor’s commitment to inclusion has faced scrutiny, particularly following the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work’s decision to return a grant focused on research involving women and LGBTQIA+ Christians. For many, that moment signaled a retreat from the very openness Baylor professes to value.

Against this backdrop, the decision to host a high-profile, explicitly partisan organization raises concerns about inconsistency. When some voices struggle to find institutional support while others are amplified on a national stage, the result is not dialogue but imbalance.

If Baylor is to take its own stated commitment to civil discourse seriously, it must ensure that no single perspective — particularly one known for its polarizing rhetoric — dominates the conversation at the expense of others.

Challenges Baylor’s stance as a Christian university

Christianity and conservative values are often argued to come as a package deal. TPUSA identifies itself as a Christian group, with its members often attributing their faith to the organization’s teachings.

One of the most important virtues in the Christian faith is unity. Baylor grounds itself in Christian principles through and through. Livingstone wrote, “Baylor has an opportunity as a Christian institution to share our expertise and use our faith foundation to bring people together.”

TPUSA’s stop at Waco Hall has already begun to deteriorate the coalition of Baylor’s student body, as shown by online discourse following the announcement. As we approach April 22, we will see the effects of this decision only continue to grow.

As a predominantly Christian student body, it is only fair to assume we must work toward creating a community that stewards the teachings of Jesus; love our neighbors, and live together in unity. In a world marked by division, Livingstone reminds students that we are called “to know one another as part of God’s creation.”

Fosters division, not community

There is no shortage of division in the world, and it goes far beyond campus. Political polarization, social fragmentation and cultural conflict define much of the national landscape. A university, however, serves as a sort of counterweight — where complexity is embraced, and dialogue is cultivated.

This is not an argument against political engagement. Baylor should absolutely host debates, welcome candidates and encourage students to think critically about public life. A mayoral debate or a policy forum invites participation and change. It models the kinds of discourse Baylor claims to champion.

But there is a meaningful difference between fostering dialogue and platforming provocation.

Organizations like TPUSA do not simply participate in political communication; rather, they often shape it into spectacle. The result is an escalated entrenchment.

Going forward

Livingstone wrote that Baylor must “lead through conflict and build bridges of understanding that help our global society flourish.” This is a high calling — one that requires discernment in the choices the university makes about who and what it elevates.

The issue, then, is not whether Baylor should host political voices. It is whether those voices contribute to the university’s mission of unity, intellectual rigor and Christian love.

A campus community is not strengthened by moments that divide it into opposing camps. It is strengthened by shared commitments to truth, charity and to one another.

Jacob Stowers did not participate in the creation of this editorial due to future coverage of the event.