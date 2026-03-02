Design time: Graphic design students find success at competitions

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

Baylor graphic design students are making a name for themselves by putting their creative blueprints to the test. On Thursday, three students in the art and art history department earned multiple awards at the Dallas chapter of the American Advertising Awards (ADDYs), including the coveted best of show.

The students’ award-winning projects don’t stop at the local level. Winning pieces advance to the district competition, where they’ll compete against top submissions from multiple states.

Top district winners can then move on to the national stage, judged by professional creative directors from across the country, giving their work a chance to be seen and evaluated alongside the best student designers in the nation.

Austin senior CJ Kaltwasser submitted three logos to the competition.

“I received honorable mention for two of my logos, and a silver award for another logo,” Kaltwasser said.

Kaltwasser said that one of the recognized logos was part of a larger rebrand project he completed in class.

“It all really comes down to the research,” Kaltwasser said. “I get to incorporate hands-on studio classes into my design classes, which gives me a one-up compared to larger programs.”

For Kaltwasser, the win was a major validation after a year of experimenting with his work.

“I applied with some different projects last year and didn’t make it, but I just kept applying, kept pushing my ideas,” Kaltwasser said. “It showed me that all the work I’ve done in my design classes has really paid off, like this on a professional scale.”

Branson, Mo., sophomore Ella Sparks had a different experience. Initially, she thought her work hadn’t made it into the competition, but a scoring error revealed otherwise, and she ended up winning silver.

“I was super honored and encouraged,” Sparks said. “It can be really intimidating, seeing much larger programs than Baylor. But I cannot be prouder to be a Baylor Bear, especially in our graphic design department. Our professors truly believe in us and push us to dream big, knowing failure is possible, but also believing in our capability.”

Her campaign focused on children’s media addiction.

“The final design was actually my fifth idea,” Sparks said. “The creative process takes a lot of time, research and perseverance. It relies on conceptual strategies as much as creativity.”

Greenwood Village, Colo., junior Lily Asher earned gold in the campaign category and best of show for a project that raised awareness of the high cost of menstrual products.

“My project was a series of three posters,” Asher said. “They all have a red background representing the blood of a period and feature a panty liner, tampon and pad. I used materials like newspaper, cloth and toilet paper to make it tangible and real.”

Asher said the awards were more than just recognition: they confirmed her path as a designer.

“It really solidified in me that I have the talent and means to make it in the industry,” Asher said. “The award isn’t just validation for me — it shows that others can appreciate the hard work I put in, and that motivates me to keep going.”

The students were guided by Genaro Solis Rivero, assistant professor of art, who emphasizes concept, research and real-world exposure in his teaching.

“In advertising and graphic design, what is really important is the concept,” Solis Rivero said. “Every piece, even a logo, poster or campaign — when it is memorable or it touches fibers in the human mind, it is successful. That’s what my teaching focuses on.”

Solis Rivero explained why competitions like the ADDYs are so important for students.

“Even if students don’t win the first time, their mentality changes,” Solis Rivero said. “They become very self-aware of what they are doing in every project. It’s not only about receiving recognition; it’s also about learning why some projects didn’t make it, or why others got silver or gold.”

Beating programs that have historically dominated the Dallas ADDYs also elevates Baylor’s presence in the competitive design market.

“The students now feel confident that they can go and try to find a job at prestigious advertising agencies, and they have the quality of work to prove it,” Solis Rivero said.