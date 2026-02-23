Baylor art department chair named Big 12 Faculty Member of the Year

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

Dr. Heidi Hornik, professor of art history and chair of the art and art history department, has spent more than three decades building a career defined by both rigorous Renaissance scholarship and a deep commitment to her students — a combination that has now earned her the Big 12 Faculty of the Year award.

The honor recognizes one faculty member from each of the conference’s 16 institutions. Hornik said she was approached about a nomination in October but did not expect to be selected. She explained that she had written a short essay and didn’t think anything of it.

“It was wonderful, and it was the kind of thing where you read an email, and you think, ‘Wait a minute, does that say?’” Hornik said. “I thought, ‘Wow, this is pretty humbling.'”

As Hornik has been at Baylor for 36 years, she said the recognition reflects both her career and the university’s growing research focus.

“I started my career here, and I hope to finish my career here,” Hornik said. “Baylor and I have kind of evolved together, if you will.”

Trained as a researcher at Cornell University and Pennsylvania State University, Hornik continued her archival and publishing work throughout her time at Baylor. As the university expanded its research priorities, her work aligned with the shift.

“Research became more and more important for Baylor at the same time that I was doing it, and so now [Baylor’s research] is kind of recognized, and [my research and Baylor’s] are in sync together,” Hornik said.

Hornik is a leading scholar on Michele Tosini, a 16th-century Italian Renaissance artist. Her research began as a master’s thesis topic and was expanded during her dissertation year in Florence, where she found Tosini’s last will and testament.

“That became a publication and part of my book,” Hornik said.

Hornik said the award reflects her balance between teaching and research.

“I’ve always had a teaching and research balance, which I love because it’s new eyes, new students offer so much more, so many more ways to look at something that I’ve seen before,” Hornik said.

Winchester, Mass., senior Anabelle Spignesi said Hornik’s expertise is clear in the classroom. Spignesi said that when she took an art history class with Hornik, she had each student choose a female Baroque artist and create a website for them.

“You can tell she is a master of her craft in art history, and I don’t think there’s anybody more worthy than her,” Spignesi said. “The passion, the intelligence and just the educational value she brings to the classroom is very important.”

Spignesi also credited Hornik with helping her pursue opportunities outside the classroom.

“I want to thank Dr. Hornik because she helped me study abroad in Italy, where I didn’t think it was possible with my major,” Spignesi said.

Hornik also said the recognition highlights her department.

“We have 19 studio art and art history faculty here, and every one of them deserves acknowledgement and recognition,” Hornik said.

Hornik said the award also reflects the value of the humanities.

“The humanities are equally as important to the sciences,” Hornik said. “The idea of critical thinking, of being able to create your own thoughts, and especially in this time of AI, when we’re all trying to figure out, how do we make sure AI is working for us, not us for it.”