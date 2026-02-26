Studying, songs: best places for evening music, homework

By Isabel Vorst | Intern

A weeknight spent out enjoying live music with friends is the perfect way to unwind and add variety to your study routine. Here is a guide to some of the best live music spots in Waco.

Texas Music Cafe

Texas Music Cafe, once a Waco-based television series, is now one of the most unique spots in town for live music, with shows running from 8-10 p.m.

Located at 3004 Franklin Ave., it now serves as a nonprofit and historic archive, preserving over 10,000 hours of Texas music performances, according to an article by Central Texas Local News.

Described as a “listening room” rather than a bar-style venue, the atmosphere focuses completely on the music.

They offer a variety of upcoming shows, including Women of Texas Music, Waco’s Annual Family and Faith International Film Festival and songwriter Walt Wilkins.

Common Grounds

A popular choice for hanging out with friends and studying during the day and a vibrant music venue at night, the Common Grounds located at 1123 S. Eighth St. offers a variety of music events throughout the year.

“I really enjoy studying and hanging out at Common Grounds because the vibes are so good, and they play really good music there,” Raleigh, N.C., sophomore Oyinda Idowu said.

She said it was there that she got to see one of her favorite artists of all time, Stephen Day, who she’s been listening to since middle school.

“He’s so good,” Idowu said, “and I got to go with my friends and we had the best time ever.”

Other notable musicians, such as past “The Voice” contestant Tori Templet and Waco band “Medalist,” have also performed at Common Grounds.

Pinewood Coffee Bar and Public House

Every third Tuesday of each month, Pinewood Coffee, located at 2223 Austin Ave. B hosts a time for the community to enjoy a night of jazz and trivia.

The jazz atmosphere is totally unique, creating a memorable night spent with friends, or the perfect moody atmosphere to study alone to while night falls over Waco.

“I’ve haven’t ever been, but I have always wanted to,” New York City sophomore Emily Smith said. “I would love to go for the vibes.”

STORIES Cafe

Every Thursday night from 5 to 8 p.m., enjoy local musicians, artisan coffee and a lively atmosphere at STORIES Cafe Music Night. Located at 800 Austin Ave., this is a great event to attend with friends to unwind at the end of the week, or a good spot to bring unfinished homework that doesn’t need too much concentration.

STORIES Cafe focuses on creating a farm-to-table type atmosphere, supporting local companies such as Brû coffee roasters, and is a wonderful place to study during daytime hours as well.