Run With Christ brings faith, fitness to Waco community

Abby Roper | Broadcast Reporter

Run With Christ, a nationally known organization, recently launched its Waco branch. Every Saturday morning, the club meets in Cameron Park for a devotional and worship before participants set off on a three-mile run or one-kilometer walk.

The club draws both Baylor students and members of the wider Waco community; it is finding a new way to foster connection.

Los Angeles senior Claudia Rowe said the purpose extends beyond just being a run club.

“Run, walk, whatever, but we are really just here uniting under the name of Jesus,” Rowe said. “The running and walking is just an excuse for us to all come together and have a reason to come together, so technically run club, but really just Jesus.”

All paces are welcome, with the hope to bring people from all different backgrounds together in friendship and fellowship.

“Mix it up and maybe talk to people you wouldn’t normally talk to. And being in this common space, we can get in people who are older, people who are younger, just interact with people who we don’t normally talk to,” Rowe said.

For participants like Pleasant Valley, Iowa, junior Elyanna Toulou, the weekly run offers a way to incorporate her faith into everyday routines.

“When you’re a Christian, every reason should be for Christ. So like something as simple as running, it’s like easy to do that with the Lord and with other people who also love the Lord and have that sense of community,” Toulou said.

Since its launch, RWC continues to draw in students and residents in faith, fellowship and fitness.