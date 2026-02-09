Living with an illness nobody understands

By Rylie Painter | Broadcast Reporter

Usually, when people think of diabetes, they think it is caused by someone being unhealthy and not properly taking care of themselves. I’ve heard “this is going to give me diabetes” from people constantly. What people don’t understand is how much it affects diabetics around the world. Many of these misunderstandings are shaped by judgment and blame. This stigma hurts more than diabetes itself.

One of the most common misconceptions about diabetes is that someone will only develop it if they make poor lifestyle decisions. The truth is, diabetes isn’t just one disease but two main types with completely different causes. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that affects young people, which has nothing to do with diet or exercise. Type 2 diabetes is brought on by causes of health care, food and stress, which are all under genetic, environmental and biological factors.

According to a 2024 article published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal, diabetics often encounter stigma, which is the negative social judgment, stereotype or prejudice. This widespread problem harms the emotional, mental and physical health of those with diabetes. Through a three-round Delphi survey process, the researchers found that diabetes stigma is driven primarily by blame, perceptions of burden or sickness, invisibility and fear or disgust.

Research published by the American Diabetes Association in 2017 shows that people who focus on negative stereotypes experience low self-esteem, embarrassment and anxiety, often causing individuals to feel depressed. This depression can lead patients to quit daily management, hesitate to make medical appointments and be less likely to use recommended therapies.

Words can easily shape how the public perceives someone, especially with a chronic illness. The U.S. Pain Foundation mentions how diabetes and weight stigma can impact what patients receive due to the guilt, shame and self-blame that can hinder the ability of a diabetic to actively want proper treatments and self-care practices.

Behind closed doors, many people aren’t aware of the consistent wear and the relentless nature of living with diabetes for the rest of their lives. Living with it every day means constant management to keep oneself alive, making sure there are enough supplies to live off and the quick switch in the day depending on blood sugar level. This constant management of the body leads to burnout, anxiety and depression while surviving a 24-hour responsibility that onlookers tend to miss.

Changing your perspective and stopping stigma helps recognize diabetes as a medical condition rather than a failure. This change can help remind many diabetics around the world that their diagnosis does not define who they are or their worth.