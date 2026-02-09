Beyond the classroom: A fitness outlet for students

By Savannah Ford | Broadcast Reporter

Campus life can get busy, but students have more than one way to unwind outside the classroom.

Group fitness classes offered through Campus Recreation give students, faculty and staff the chance to step away from coursework and daily responsibilities while focusing on movement and wellness. Classes include options like F45, Bear Cycle and yoga, with sessions offered throughout the week.

A semester-long fitness pass provides unlimited access to classes for $50 for students and $60 for faculty and staff, making participation more accessible across campus.

“I think students benefit greatly from participating in fitness classes,” said Morgan Watson, instructor and senior coordinator of Campus Recreation. “We all know college is tough, whether that’s for students or for staff. If you’re sweating, you’re relieving some stress and getting endorphins. So there’s that element, but there’s also the communal element. A lot of times they’ll build community, they’ll make friends with either the instructors or other people in the class.”

Each class runs about 45 minutes, which can make trying something new feel more manageable for those who may be hesitant.

“If you feel nervous about something, not only do you care about it, that’s your internal applause,” said Jared Gould, fitness instructor and assistant director of Campus Recreation. “If you have a little bit of anxiety about it, I think it’s an opportunity to say, ‘I can try something new.’ A group class is a great way to come try that out.”

Some classes are led by certified student instructors, allowing students to develop leadership and teaching skills while guiding their peers.

“Our goal is to promote fitness, but more than that, I just like to provide a space where people can feel calm, comfortable in their own bodies,” Georgetown senior and yoga instructor Simon Pazzo said. “Where they can just develop their physical skills in an environment that’s supportive and just care full of caring people.”

Fitness classes continue to draw students, faculty and staff looking to balance busy schedules and overall wellness throughout the semester.