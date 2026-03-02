Beta Upsilon Chi earns first-ever Baylor Sing victory

By Rylie Painter | Broadcast Reporter

For many years, Beta Upsilon Chi has taken on the Sing stage with high hopes, but this year was different for them. After countless hours of rehearsals and standing ovation performances in Waco Hall, BYX not only gets its first appearance in Pigskin Revue, but also walked away with its first win in program history.

“Everyone is jumping, screaming, going crazy and everyone is just dead sprinting for Waco Hall,” San Antonio senior Robert Gulley said. “I had the stream on my phone cause I was streaming on a projector set up and I was running listening to it and I was like, ‘OK who got first,’ and they went third, second, first Beta Upsilon Chi and I screamed. I was like, ‘Guys we got first!'”

Months of rehearsals, set builds and late nights all led to a moment many had been waiting for. Sing chairs thought this year, a clear and simple strategy set the performance apart.

“Our strategy was to make it as funny and entertaining as possible,” St. Louis senior Jackson Balsavias said. “Our strategy was very simple and its just the fact that men are men so that was our strategy of let’s put some old fat dads up there on stage and people will think it’s funny.”

The humor may have brought the trophy home but the work behind the scenes is what made the moment mean more.

“Sing is such a huge thing that gets put together by so many people,” Pearland senior Brayden Bland said. “I just hope everyone sees the work that every single group had put, not just the bigger group, the better groups, every group had to put in so much work to get an act on stage that we’re proud of, and so I just hope everyone gets to kinda appreciate that.”

A first-ever win, spot at Pigskin and a moment years in the making. For BYX, this Sing win marks a new chapter in program history.