Why down-ballot races matter: McLennan County candidates on taxes, safety, justice

Jacob Stowers | Broadcast Reporter

At this point in the election, most people have their eyes on the races that will be appearing at the top of their ballots on March 3. Those races include the gubernatorial race and congressional races; however, the candidates at the bottom often get overlooked.

Down-ballot races touch one’s daily life. These races decide on important issues like how taxes get allocated, how safe one feels in their own community and how one is treated in court.

During the panel hosted by KWTX and the Hispanic Leaders Network (HLN), the equitable use of public resources kept coming up.

Democratic candidate for McLennan County Commissioner Travis Gibson put it this way:

“Of course, nobody wants to increase taxes, but we have to budget wisely. We have to make smart choices, and we have to determine needs versus wants and prioritize what’s important.” Gibson said. “As a county commissioner, I would also leverage our state and federal grants that are available to kind of relieve the burden on our taxpayers.”

Public safety and the courts also came up several times during the panel discussions.

Another Democratic county commissioner candidate, Jeremy Davis, also addressed these topics.

“To work effectively, it must be relationship-driven and community-focused.” Davis said. “When people understand clearly how the process works and if they happen to be a part of the process, if they feel respected, then community trust and safety builds from there.”

Other panelists agreed that when the system works for the people who are in it, community engagement goes up and crime goes down. Aubrey Robertson III, an attorney and candidate for justice of the peace, added to this sentiment.

“So after years of practicing law, one thing I can tell you is the most important thing a court can do is be consistent in its rulings.” Robertson said. “They have to be predictable. You have to know that when you go before a court, you’re not going to be treated any differently than anybody else.”

Down-ballot races may not receive national headlines or TV ads, but the winners of these races directly decide if roads are fixed, how to keep the community at large safe, how taxes are used and if allow individuals to get a fair chance at trial.