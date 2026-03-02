Waco NAACP celebrates 90 years of impact

By Savannah Ford | LTVN Social Media Editor

The Waco chapter of the NAACP is celebrating 90 years of advocacy, marking nearly a century of civil rights work in the community while continuing to invest in the future generations through scholarships.

Founded nationally in 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is one of the oldest civil rights organizations in the United States. The Waco chapter, established in 1936, has spent decades advocating for equal rights, protecting voting access and expanding opportunities for residents across McLennan County.

The 90-year celebration brought together community members, leaders and honorees to reflect on that history and examine the work that remains.

Terrence Roberts, a member of the Little Rock Nine, was honored at the event. In 1957, Roberts and eight other Black students integrated Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., in what became one of the defining moments of the Civil Rights Movement.

Reflecting on the current state of civil rights, Roberts challenged the idea that the nation has fully progressed.

“We’ve chosen, instead to ignore it, to bury it, to translate it in ways that are beneficial to those in power, but not in essence … there has been no progress,” Roberts said. “I tell people, there will come a time when we can celebrate. But right now, you’ve got to stuff all those balloons and those noisemakers in the closet, ’cause we’re not ready for that.”

Roberts said organizations like the NAACP played a critical role during pivotal moments in history, including supporting the Little Rock Nine.

“Well, the NAACP has been a great present in our lives, first start … they offered legal representation at the time, when we were going through that. And they provided financial resources for us in terms of college scholarships, etc. That makes a difference,” Roberts said.

In Waco, that mission continues at the local level through community leadership focused on unity, education and civic engagement

Walter Brown, a past president of the Waco NAACP, emphasized the importance of staying involved and supporting others.

“It’s all about helping others, OK. Treat those in your life good — stay away from the negative and focus on the positive things in your life,” Brown said.

As the organization looks ahead, leaders say the mission remains rooted in education, advocacy and opportunity. While the celebration honored 90 years of service, members stressed that the work is ongoing, and that empowering young people to learn, lead and stay engaged will shape the next chapter of the Waco NAACP.