5 albums to get through your winter slump

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

Coming back to school after winter break can feel slow and a little overwhelming, but the right music can make a big difference in easing back into the swing of things. Songs meet you exactly where you are during this time of reflection and reset.

Music like this becomes a companion, sitting with you through the winter without saying a word. Without further ado, here are five winter albums to add to your playlist to get you through the first weeks of the spring semester.

“Punisher” by Phoebe Bridgers

“Punisher” hits like winter burnout. It encapsulates the feeling of being tired and messy and sonically translates what it’s like to be snappy and a little sad. Phoebe Bridgers captures those feelings in a way that college students deeply relate to when they’re back on campus.

This isn’t music that’s going to hype you up — it’s music that gets what you’re going through. Whether you’re walking to class in the cold or lying in bed avoiding responsibilities, “Punisher” makes it feel like you’re not the only one struggling. Most importantly, this album makes the winter blues a little less lonely.

“Midnights” by Taylor Swift

Winter is a time when people are forced to reflect due to isolation, and “Midnights” fits that time perfectly. The album beautifully encapsulates staying up late, thinking about what’s next, making new plans and remembering everything that happened in previous semesters.

The album is quiet enough to study to, but it also captures feelings that hit harder than you expect. Ultimately, “Midnights” is a great album for students who are trying to start fresh while still holding on to what came before. It’s an album that truly understands the college student experience.

“SOS” by SZA

While the reflective nature of winter can often send you into a depressive spiral, “SOS” is a perfect way to find an equilibrium of sad. The album is about hitting reset — thinking about your relationships, your confidence, your boundaries. The songs are honest and real, but somehow also empowering.

It’s perfect for a long drive or when you’re working out or just lying around remembering that growing up isn’t supposed to be easy or perfect. That’s why this album works — it gets what it’s like to be introspective during the winter months.

“Emails I Can’t Send” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Emails I Can’t Send” is like reading your old journal. It’s about all the things from last semester you’re still thinking about — messy relationships, people not talking and trying to figure out how to be better.

The songs are easy to get without being overwhelming, making it perfect for walking to class, lying in your dorm or just relaxing after a long day. It’s the kind of album that actually makes you feel a little less alone while you’re figuring things out.

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” by Lana Del Rey

Winter on campus is often quiet and slow. “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” perfectly encapsulates this season. Some songs have a sad tone, while some are dreamy. It makes you think about your life, the people around you and things you’ve been feeling. Winter is a time to delve into your own inner world, and this album fits that mood. It’s calm, quiet and really embraces all of the feelings of winter.

While the winter semester doesn’t come with the excitement of a new school year, it offers something else — space to think, reset and feel. These albums don’t try to rush that process. Instead, they sit with it, making them the perfect companions for this stretch of the academic year.