    Wednesday, December 10

    Comedian John Crist to entertain at Waco Hall in April

    Olivia Turner
    John Crist, a rising American comedian, will be coming to Waco Hall on April 19 to perform for students, staff and Wacoans. Photo courtesy of Noise New Media

    By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

    Baylor announced Tuesday evening that comedian John Crist will perform at Waco Hall at 7 p.m. on April 19, bringing jokes and laughter to campus through a comedy show.

    From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, students will be able to purchase tickets in a presale. Students will receive an email detailing instructions and a presale code. Tickets will be made available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday via the Waco Hall Ticket Office website.

    Crist hails from Lilburn, Ga., and is known best for his comedy sketch videos, such as “Every parent at Disney,” “Millennial International: Sponsor a Millennial Today” and “Brands that need to be canceled IMMEDIATELY.” His content has accrued over a billion video views across platforms and his social media following has grown to 7 million fans. His show at Waco Hall will be the 31st stop on his “John Crist Live Tour” of the U.S.

    Crist currently has specials streaming on YouTube (“John Crist: Would Like to Release a Statement”), Hulu (“What Are We Doing”), Amazon Prime and Apple TV (“I Got Questions”).

    Olivia is the Arts & Life Editor at the Baylor Lariat. She is a senior journalism major with a secondary major in sociology, hailing from rural Minnesota. In her spare time, she enjoys making art, thrifting and enjoying good food with friends. Post-grad, she aspires to be a writer for a big-city paper.

