The presence of popularity after high school isn’t bad

By Tatum Vickers | Broadcast Reporter

Popularity is often dismissed as a relic of adolescence, a contest confined to high school hallways and Friday night football games. But it doesn’t vanish when the tassel is turned. It follows people into college, the workplace and even their digital lives, reshaping itself to fit new contexts while retaining its influence.

In high school, popularity might be measured by who gets crowned prom king or queen. But as Psychology Today explains, there are two types of popularity: “sociometric popularity,” describing someone who is fun and kind, and “perceived popularity,” which is defined by social power and status, even when the person isn’t well-liked.

In adulthood, these same forces show up in subtler ways. The charismatic co-worker who brings people together taps into sociometric popularity. The high-profile colleague whose name everyone knows — even if they’re not approachable — reflects perceived popularity. The labels change, but the dynamic remains the same.

College often feels like a fresh start. Students arrive from different backgrounds, and the rigid hierarchies of high school seem to fade. Yet popularity resurfaces quickly in new forms. College decentralizes the system, creating multiple social circles like Division I athletics, student organizations or study groups instead of a single popular crowd.

The kind of popularity that benefits students long-term, however, is the supportive kind. Psychology Today notes that “supportive peer relationships in adolescence have been shown to buffer adolescents from negative outcomes.”

In the workplace, popularity evolves again. Likability becomes opportunity. Networking becomes a skill. The co-worker who remembers birthdays, builds rapport and stays approachable often advances faster. Research backs it up. A long-term study found “a clear and persistent association between the number of friendship nominations received in high school and adult income,” even after researchers accounted for personal and family characteristics.

The study also pushes back against the stereotype that popularity equals superficial status, saying “popularity encapsulates a socio-emotional skill recognized by peers as the practice of being a good friend rather than an indicator of social status.”

Popularity endures because people are social beings. They crave belonging, recognition and influence. These needs don’t disappear with age; they adapt to new environments. Research suggests that the most meaningful form of popularity in adulthood is rooted in emotional intelligence, trust and genuine connection.

While perceptions of popularity shift across environments, its presence can make it increasingly difficult to learn new dynamics. However, understanding the psychology behind social circles improves your social interactions and helps you gain friends.

The truth is that popularity doesn’t end after graduation. It simply transforms. It follows people into college, careers and digital spaces, shaping interactions and opportunities. The challenge isn’t to escape popularity but to understand it — to recognize its positive potential while resisting its status-driven pitfalls.