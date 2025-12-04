What to Do in Waco: Dec. 5-11

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Who needs studying when there are all these fun holiday events in Waco this weekend? Just kidding — don’t neglect hitting the books, but sneak a little fun into your study breaks by exploring all that downtown has to offer.

Waco Wonderland | Dec. 5-7 | 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Sunday | Heritage Square, Downtown Waco | Join fellow Wacoans in this three-day holiday celebration, including a tree lighting ceremony, fireworks, carnival rides, vendor market, photos with Santa and plenty of Christmas snacks, treats and drinks to go around. This event is free and open to the public, though rides require a $10-15 valid one-day only wristband purchase.

Wild Lights | Dec. 5-11 | 6-9 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St | $12-20 tickets | Presented by Members Choice Credit Union is an exciting take on Christmas light gazing. Instead of admiring these dazzling lights from a car, take a stroll among the animals and encounter holiday photo ops, including Santa himself! Please note that the last admissions will cut off at 8 p.m. nightly. Purchase tickets for this event here.

Lights of West | Dec. 5-11 | 6-10 p.m. | 2818 Wiggins Road | $35-55 tickets | One of Waco’s most beloved Christmas traditions is back — The Lights of West! Grab a cup of hot cocoa, invite a friend and make your way to West to travel through the wonder-inducing light displays shown annually. Prices vary based on the number of vehicle occupants.

R.U.R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots) | Dec. 5-7 | 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday | Mabee Theatre, Hooper Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Catch members of Baylor Theatre in this 1920 classic production by playwright Karel Čapek about how “robots” came to be. Read more about the cast, storyline and effort that went into preparation for Baylor’s take on this show here. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Dec. 6 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Christmas at the Silos | Dec. 6 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. | What better way to get in the Christmas spirit than roaming The Silos, decked out in twinkling lights and aesthetically pleasing holiday decor? On the docket are free photos with Santa, a pressed flower ornament workshop, an exclusive evening castle tour, and a VIP Santa experience. This event is free and open to the public, though attendees must purchase tickets for the Santa experience, the ornament workshop and the castle tour.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Dec. 6 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.