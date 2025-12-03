Hot, hot, Waco’s got it! Here are the best cups of hot chocolate in town

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

Here we only have one rule. Never. Ever. Let it cool.

That’s right, folks, it’s time to celebrate the holiday season Tom Hanks-style — with sleigh bells ringing and hot chocolate piping. With so many sufficient café options to achieve the latter, one begs the question, “Where can I get a good cup of hot chocolate around here?”

Fortunately for you, with a grueling review process, five Waco hot spots were put to the ultimate hot chocolate test. Each beverage was ranked on a scale of 1-10, with 5 being the average point, on its creativity, affordability, presentation and taste. Here are the results.

Thrst Coffee Shop

Creativity: 2/10

Affordability: 2/10

Presentation: 4/10

Taste: 3/10

In last place is Thrst Coffee Shop. While the environment and other café beverages served here are pleasant and cozy, its hot chocolate fell short of the mark. With an average score of 2.75/10, it produced an OK hot chocolate. The chocolate was just Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup and heated milk. Yes, this gets the job done, but there was nothing about this drink that couldn’t be done at home. For a price of $5.50 after tax, the drink was not worth the cost.

Mila Café and Fabled Bookshop

Creativity 4/10, 3/10

Affordability 8/10, 7/10

Presentation 3/10, 6/10

Taste 5/10, 4/10

After averaging scores together, these two shops tied with an average rating of 5/10 each. Where Fabled lacked in taste, Mila came through. What Mila lacked in presentation, Fabled made up for. Both drinks had the best price of all, with Mila’s totaling $3.25 after tax and Fabled $3.78. The difference truly lies in consumer taste preference. Mila offers a light marshmallow flavor while Fabled offers a rich milk chocolate flavor.

Azzurro Coffee

Creativity 6/10

Affordability 7/10

Presentation 6/10

Taste 7/10

For the lovers of classic hot chocolate with a hint of complexity, this is for you. This cup of cocoa offered a reliable and delicious winter refreshment. The flavor was a great balance of sweetness, chocolate and spice. Underneath the plastic lid hid a mocha-drizzled pillow of whipped cream, a classic addition and borderline necessity. Overall, this was the best of the basic cocoas that were reviewed and came in at a reasonable price of $4.82.

Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits

Creativity 10/10

Affordability 2/10

Presentation 8/10

Taste 8/10

Dichotomy was the only café reviewed that had a holiday special hot chocolate. It was named “The Holiday Armadillo” and contained a classic hot chocolate recipe with house-made hazelnut-pecan syrup. The presentation was gorgeous and offered a “for here” option in a mug. Plus, the entire café is decked out with holiday décor and whims, making the experience extra cozy.

The art on the top was beautiful and perfectly spiced. The only downside of this cocoa was its price of nearly $7 after tax and the pooling of syrup at the bottom of the cup. Dichotomy truly shines with its innovative flavor profiles for all types of beverages on the menu.