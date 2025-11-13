What to Do in Waco: Nov. 14-20

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

With the holidays on the way, perhaps you’re looking to do some early gift shopping for friends and family. Get that bookworm in your life their fill of good reads at the annual library book fair, or browse local artisan goods at the farmers’ market. And don’t forget about All-University Thanksgiving!

Keep reading to check out what’s up in Waco this weekend.

Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale | Nov. 14-16 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday | The Base at Extraco Events Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd. | Free admission | Sift through rows upon rows of tables of treasures at this 62nd annual Waco book sale. Here, one can find books, vinyls, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and audiobooks, all for as little as a dollar a piece. On Sunday, pay $1 to fill up a grocery bag and five dollars to fill up a bag of your own — any size.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Nov. 15 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Cars & Coffee | Nov. 15 | 9 – 11:30 a.m. | Black Rifle Coffee Company, 2432 Creekview Drive | Free, no registration required | Every third Saturday, this veteran-owned coffee hot spot hosts a car meet up for locals to catch up with each other, show off their rides and sip on a cup of Joe.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Nov. 15 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Stand-up Comedy Showcase | Nov. 15 | 8 – 9:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | $18.50 tickets | Don’t miss this show of new Texas comics, belly laughs included. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Purchase tickets here. Please note that all sales are final.

Baylor Wind Ensemble | Nov. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building | Free admission | Wind down your Monday night with a trip to Jones Concert Hall for some live melodious tunes, courtesy of the Baylor Wind Ensemble. This event is free, and students can earn recital credit.

All-University Thanksgiving | Nov. 19 | 5 – 8:30 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Experience a traditional Thanksgiving dinner in the company of fellow students and staff on Wednesday evening. Take a break from your Moody study session and pop over to this university event hosted by the Student Foundation and Student Government. Served here are all your favorite Thanksgiving dishes from turkey and stuffing to pumpkin pie. This event is free and open to Baylor staff and students.