Former social work dean continues building community through prayer gatherings

By Alexia Finney | Staff Writer

Though Dr. Jon Singletary stepped down as dean of the school of social work, he still spends his Thursday mornings supporting the students he once led.

When Singletary announced his decision to leave his administrative post in September, he said he wanted to take time to care for his mental and spiritual health and to spend more time with his family. Singletary said he has led these prayer gatherings on and off for years, yet it wasn’t until this fall that the practice became a weekly occurrence.

Now every Thursday at 9 a.m., Singletary hosts the weekly call on Microsoft Teams, creating a place for reflection, connection and faith — beneficial for both himself and participants.

“Mental health isn’t just about our thoughts or emotions,” Singletary said. “It’s about our spirit, too. We all need safe places to be honest, to name our fears and to find hope. Prayer creates that kind of space.”

Unlike the typical bible study, the call focuses on contemplative prayer — a form of spiritual practice that emphasizes silence and listening rather than speaking. During the call, Singletary reads a brief Bible passage and participants sit in a quiet reflection for 15 minutes.

“Learning to sit quietly, even for a short time, helps us notice the distractions, acknowledge them and return to the moment,” Singletary said. “It’s similar to mindfulness, but with a spiritual focus. It teaches patience, presence and awareness of God’s love.”

That quiet atmosphere has also reached online students.

Justin Sciarini, a Ph.D. student at Baylor’s online School of Social Work, said the Thursday morning call was a chance to integrate himself within the Baylor community. Logging on from Utah, Sciarini said he expected to struggle with quiet self-reflection.

“I’ve always felt like I wouldn’t be good at meditation,” Sciarini said. “I’ve got pretty strong ADHD, but this gave my mind something to focus on. When it started to wander, I could come back to it.”

While listening to the morning Psalm, Sciarini said one image helped him concentrate on the stillness: God’s love as a crown of gold.

“It set the tone for the rest of the day,” he said. “No matter how busy things got, that image reminded me to slow down and breathe. It felt grounding like I was part of something bigger, even from far away.”

Singletary said the silence is not without purpose, reflecting both the school of social work and his own mission to foster care and compassion.

“We talk about community all the time in social work,” Singletary said. “But it’s one thing to talk about it and another to practice it, to show up for each other regularly. Prayer has been one of the simplest ways to live that out.”

As Singletary looks toward the next chapter of his career, focusing on mental health and interdisciplinary research, the weekly prayer calls remain a constant, guiding him and others toward mindfulness and encouraging people beyond the workplace.

“I think that’s why it’s lasted,” Singletary said. “Because people need it. They need that reminder that they’re not alone and that God is here, and that we’re in this together.”