What to Do in Waco: Nov. 7-13

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Now that the Halloween and homecoming excitement is dying down, things are starting to get quiet in Waco. However, if you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, here are a few things happening around town.

Camp Fimfo Concert Series | Nov. 7-8 | opens at 4 p.m. | Camp Fimfo, 1000 Chickadee Lane | $34-44 tickets | Catch Waco country icons Braxton Keith and Tracy Byrd as they headline this fall concert series right here in town. Both general admission and VIP pit tickets are available for purchase here. Or, if you’re looking to make a weekend out of the experience, stay the night with Camp Fimfo’s campsite options.

Rocky Mountain High Experience | Nov. 7 | 6 – 7:30 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave. | $55 tickets | Who needs Mariah Carey when you could have a John Denver Christmas with this evening of classic tunes, performed by tribute artist Rick Schuler. Don’t miss songs like “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On an Open Fire),” “Annie’s Song” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Please note all ticket sales are final.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Nov. 8 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Zoo Stampede | Nov. 8 | 8-11 a.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St | While registration is officially closed for this series of annual animal-themed runs, the opportunity to watch and cheer on these 1k, 5k and 10k runners is still available! This event is hosted by Cameron Park Zoo and H-E-B. Early registration for the run will open on June 1.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Nov. 8 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Waco Roller Derby Skate Fitness Class | Nov. 10 | 6-8 p.m. | Skate Country Bellmead, 500 N Loop 340 | $10 fee | Immerse yourself in this beginner-friendly skating opportunity. With Skate Waco’s roller derby classes, you’ll be gliding around the rink in no time. No need to purchase your own skates, either! Skate Waco has equipment available for loan. Open to ages 14+.