Add these nostalgic anthems to your Hoco playlist

By Kalena Reynolds | Opinion Editor

Soon, city streets will be decorated with golden lights and families will gather around bushels of green and gold. No, it’s not Christmas time; it’s Baylor Homecoming! Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or prefer a more casual visit to the bonfire with friends, it’s essential to set a musical tone for your weekend. Here are five songs to add to your homecoming playlist.

“There She Goes” by The La’s

“There She Goes” is your fun older cousin who you see once a year and is really into David Fincher films. You’re not really sure how they make money or where they live, but man, they are cool. This ’90s hit, featuring a catchy chorus and an unforgettable resonating guitar riff, suits the homecoming vibes.

By placing “There She Goes” toward the beginning of your homecoming playlist, you ensure you’re setting the tone off right. This hit is a safe bet for most crowds and is bound to follow your celebratory theme of the weekend.

“Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen

There are a few places where Bruce Springsteen’s music lives best — your dad’s playlist, ’90s rom-com ending scenes and nostalgic moments with friends … oh, and Baylor Homecoming. “Born To Run” defies generations and represents the American dream as driving rhythm and syncopated guitar riffs.

“Born To Run” is the perfect way to ring in the weekend of celebration. From the driving bass line to the rhythmic saxophone solo, this song is the ideal soundtrack for your football and tradition-filled weekend.

“HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan

Is it really a party if your best gal, Chappell Roan, isn’t invited? Sure, we’ve heard “HOT TO GO!” a total of 8 million times this year, but it still hasn’t worn out its welcome. It’s a fun and foolproof track bound to get people dancing.

This hit, written by the midwestern pop princess herself, is not only a crowd favorite but also a 2025 staple song that’s necessary on any celebratory playlist. At the same time, you’re probably going to hear this a few times at the football game and through the reverberating walls of your neighbor’s house, so embrace the joy and add this to your playlist.

“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys

Surf rock has never failed me in a pinch, and I don’t see it starting now. “Good Vibrations” will set the tone for your 2025 homecoming weekend, whether you plan on indulging in every event or just cheering on The Bears from your couch. This record is the perfect mood booster.

“Good Vibrations” fits best in the middle of your homecoming playlist. It’s right when the initial excitement starts to wear off that this record works best. “Good Vibrations” goes against the grain of most mainstream successful records by having high-note induced verses and low-note choruses that embody sounds similar to The Beatles and Queen.

“The Spins” by Mac Miller

A legendary song that’s a staple for Generation Z, “The Spins,” never fails to raise spirits and unify a crowd. This 2010 hit samples “Half Mast” by Empire of the Sun and remains a youthful yet classic record known for its catchy lyrics and upbeat synths. If ever a song could encapsulate a 75-degree sunny day, “The Spins” would be the one.

Combining Empire of the Sun’s upbeat dance-synth instrumentals with Mac Miller’s catchy rap lyrics crafted a masterpiece of electricity. Perfect for your homecoming posts or your bonfire playlist, this nostalgic rap hit essentially encapsulates both youthful nostalgia and future excitement.