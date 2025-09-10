Oldies but goodies: Why yesterday’s music hits harder

By Alexia Finney | Staff Writer

The other day, I found myself listening to the band Fontaines D.C., not because I am a fan of rock music, but because popular artist Olivia Rodrigo covered their song “I Love You” on her world tour. I never — no offense to Fontaines D.C. fans — listen to rock music. However, I do listen to Olivia Rodrigo, and because she played the song, I was exposed to an older band I wouldn’t have otherwise listened to.

As I listened, I noticed the message behind the song. The song’s lyrics were more meaningful than I anticipated. Like most of us, I’m accustomed to hearing catchy love songs on the radio. Instead, “I Love You” was aimed toward capitalism and the struggles of the lower class — a powerful message toward Ireland’s politics.

As stated in The Oxford Blue, “Music from the past is music with history, music that creates more than a desire to dance; it creates specific feelings of a particular moment in time, even if we weren’t necessarily alive at the time.” I felt captivated by the song because it was an authentic response to a moment in time.

Other older songs have also resurfaced online. During his set at Coachella this year, Benson Boone played “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May. The video gained traction online, accumulating 11 million views on YouTube.

People clicked on the video because they saw the classic song title “Bohemian Rhapsody” — not necessarily because Benson Boone was singing (or doing a backflip). The video’s success shows that even decades later, Queen’s music continues to hold cultural significance and emotional power.

When a newer artist, such as Benson Boone, reintroduces a classic song to a younger audience, the song prevails again, proving that older songs resonate with younger generations.

Newer artists are covering older songs because those songs are creative in addressing society’s problems. “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” lyrics encapsulate the process of becoming your authentic self — the self-hatred, the excitement and the reconciliation.

The lyrics contain more sensory language than those of today’s hits. Therefore, I think the listener can vividly experience highs and lows throughout “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Freddy Mercury also highlights this with his vocals.

The song “Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles is another excellent example of older, more creative songwriting. Instead of stating that loneliness is a problem, The Beatles create a narrative to show how loneliness affects everyday people. The song showcases two characters: Eleanor Rigby and Father McKenzie. The two’s lives never intersect until Father McKenzie buries Eleanor at her empty funeral.

The song could have said what we already know: loneliness is isolating. However, the song did not. Instead, the song consists of a plot with complex characters and relatability.

Now, artists are worried about catchy lyrics and newer technologies influencing their production. Louder, electronic music is trending. Songtrust, a digital rights solutions platform, states, “The structure of songs has shifted yet again to meet new technology.” Today’s songs typically start immediately, often with a chorus, and end more quickly.

Artists and songwriters typically earn a small amount for each stream (the average for Spotify is approximately $0.00318 per stream). To drive up streams, song structure is confined to a template: chorus, verse, chorus, verse, bridge and then chorus. In addition, a person needs to listen for 30 seconds in order to count towards a “stream.” As a result, artists now take fewer creative risks.

Yesterday’s music hits harder because it’s bold and does not limit itself to a template designed to generate revenue. I hope newer artists cover older songs and introduce younger audiences, including myself, to songs that evoke real, authentic emotions through creative storytelling.

As Fontaines D.C. said, “I wrote you this tune to be here loving you while I’m in the tomb.”