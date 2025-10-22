Mind and Motion offers new name, same gains

By Arden Berry | Staff Writer

Female students can strengthen their body and brain with Mind and Motion at Baylor, an all-women wellness organization.

Until this semester, the organization’s name was GAIN. However, Owasso, Okla., junior Liz Lake, vice president of Mind and Motion, said they changed the name because prospective members kept confusing it with a weightlifting club with a similar name.

“We’d run advertising, they’d all sign up for the wrong club,” Lake said. “But since changing the name, rebranding a bit, it’s gone really well.”

Phoenix senior Aleah Schippers, president of Mind and Motion, said Killeen senior Maya Alexander, secretary of the club, came up with the new name.

“We all just loved it,” Schippers said. “That’s why we picked it, because we felt like it covered both of the aspects of our club. We’re a wellness club, so we try to focus on mind and motion.”

To address both mind and motion, Lake said the club has “goal groups” that tackle different areas related to mental and physical well-being.

“I run a running group, so definitely more of a motion group, but there’s also academic wellness groups and other things that are made specifically to what our members are wanting,” Lake said.

Schippers said the organization has about 52 members.

“We just wanted to be welcoming to all Baylor women,” Schippers said. “We don’t want to have a certain demographic or anything like that. I know people are like, ‘Oh, I’ve never worked out before.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, you would fit right in.’”

Additionally, Schippers said the club holds social events for these members.

“We have a gala at the end of the semester where all the girls that did all the credits get to come,” Schippers said. “I think this semester we’re going to go to Slow Rise on the Brazos.”

For the motion part, Schippers said the biggest aspect of the club is that it partners with different workout studios around Waco for private classes.

“I think our most anticipated events are what studios we’re going to partner with,” Schippers said.

As a bonus, Schippers said these studios often give Mind and Motion members discounts if they continue to work out there.

“I just really like that because you get to do a bunch of different stuff that you wouldn’t normally do,” Schippers said.

According to the Mind and Motion Instagram, workouts are members-only, but students who do join experience a variety of workouts.

“This month, there’s a pilates push,” Lake said. “We’ve done more intensive hip workouts in the past, like next week we have Anytime Fitness, so we have four different workouts with them, and MMA conditioning to just abs. So really a variety, so our members can pick what interests them.”