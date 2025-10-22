ATO raises money for cancer patients with annual Cuts for Cancer event

By Charlie Cole | Broadcast Reporter

Alpha Tau Omega hosted Cuts for Cancer, their annual philanthropy event, Thursday night. The philanthropy focuses on raising and donating money to cancer patients and their families in order to support their fights.

“We’re giving back in multiple ways,” Gig Harbor, Wash., sophomore Tyler Dull said. “One, with just the funds to help with, like, medical bills are going to be very expensive. And then just hardship will take you away from work, whether you’re battling cancer or you’re just part of the family. As well as all the buzz cuts here. It shows a lot of recognition and advocates for the cause.”

Students were offered a chance to get free buzz cuts from the barbers at Elite Barbershop in Waco to show support for those battling cancer. This year, ATO teamed up with another fraternity, Kappa Omega Tau, who had a personal connection to the cause.

“This is the first year we’ve paired, and we’re pairing with KOT because they also have a member whose father is battling cancer,” Dull said. “So we found that it was a good way for us to contribute not only to ourselves, but more like to a community and go beyond just being a fraternity.”

ATO hosts multiple other events throughout the year to raise money for the cause, including a pickleball tournament that happened earlier in the week. Through these events and other donation links and crowdfunding, they have raised close to $40,000 so far, and are very proud of this year’s participation.

“We have a lot of people getting their hair cut,” Houston sophomore Bryce Isham said. “I am really surprised. I know we definitely will have over 30 people getting their haircut and there’s a big group out here. So we’re really excited for the turnout that we got out here.”