ATO members shave their heads to raise money for breast cancer research

By Ana Ruiz Brictson | News Editor

Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fundraised over $19,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in the span of 10 days after multiple members volunteered to shave their heads.

According to Dallas senior and ATO vice president John Mark Davis, about 85% of ATO’s 127 members gathered outside the Bill Daniel Student Center on Oct. 27, along with two barbers hired to shave their heads.

Atlanta junior and ATO member Louis Brogan said around 30 members shaved their heads during the philanthropy event.

Davis said the event began with an idea and a raise of hands after members were asked if they would be willing to shave their heads to fundraise for breast cancer research. He said that after seeing many members express interest, he began to go through the process of hiring two barbers from Elite Barbershop and getting food for the evening.

“It all just came together slowly over the weeks, and then it turned out to be a really good event on Thursday, so I think we’re all really happy with it,” Davis said.

ATO fundraised by spreading the word about the event, having members reach out to friends and family and selling T-shirts that said “Cuts 4 Cancer.” Davis said some of the brothers set personal goals for themselves, saying that if they reached a certain amount of money, they would shave their head.

“That was kind of the incentive to get people to shave their heads, but to also raise money along the way,” Davis said.

Brogan said his mom is a breast cancer survivor, so he had a personal stake in the fundraiser. He said he was eager to do the event, given he is not the only person who has been affected by this.

“She’s here today because of events like this,” Brogan said. “Getting money for research 10 years ago, my mom probably wouldn’t be here. Hopefully 10 years from now, maybe chemo won’t even be a thing.”

Davis said he was very proud of all ATO members. With the large amount of people gathered for the event, he said it was the first event in a while at which he felt the pandemic didn’t make an impact.

“This is the first event to me that’s felt like COVID-19 didn’t happen,” Davis said. “That’s what made me really happy — getting everyone there, being able to cook food, not wearing masks, having music, not having to worry about social distancing. It definitely made our members a lot closer.”

Both Brogan and Davis said anyone can still donate to the ATO Venmo account: @atocutsforcancer.

Davis said he hopes the future vice president of ATO will organize another event like this. He said the fraternity currently has philanthropies with Co-Hope and Mission Waco and does events with them every year.

Brogan said ATO did this in October because it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. However, he said that raising awareness is not limited to one month.

“If someone feels called to give money, not even through us, but just to a foundation or something like that in January, I would say go ahead and do it,” Brogan said. “It is a great way to put your money toward a great cause.”