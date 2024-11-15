Alpha Tau Omega, Chi Omega fundraise at annual Chili Cookoff and Bed Races

By Natalie French | Reporter

Alpha Tau Omega and Chi Omega hosted their annual Chili Cookoff and Bed Races philanthropy event on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Burleson Quad.

This event benefitted Chi Omega’s philanthropy, Make-A-Wish, and Alpha Tau Omega’s philanthropy, CoHope.

Coppell senior Tallulah Rushton, president of Baylor’s Chi Omega chapter, said that the event started as a unique way to raise support for Make-A-Wish. Six years ago, the sorority began partnering with Alpha Tau Omega to expand the event’s reach and impact.

“We pair with ATO to make this event as big as possible through having a greater outreach of those participating in the event,” Rushton said.

Rushton said planning for this joint event started last semester, and both Chi Omega and Alpha Tau Omega worked with the Baylor Activities Council, which partners with organizations in planning large-scale campus programming.

“We couldn’t have done it without them,” Rushton said.

Chi Omega’s national philanthropy is Make-A-Wish. According to their website, their mission is to “create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”

Rushton said Chi Omega at Baylor has raised over $500,000 for Make-A-Wish over the years of fundraising events and has been able to grant wishes and host wish celebrations for local families.

Alpha Tau Omega’s philanthropy is CoHope. It was founded in honor of Coho Menk, a member of the fraternity who passed away in 2016, only six days after graduating from Baylor.

“CoHope serves children in the United States and internationally,” the Baylor Alpha Tau Omega website said. “CoHope gives kids tools and services to promote health and provides educational support and overall well-being.”

Southlake senior Dalton Coleman is the president of Alpha Tau Omega at Baylor. He said this event is important to the chapter because it is its primary way of raising money for CoHope.

“Every year, Beth Messerly — Coho Menk’s mom — returns to give a speech and spend time with our chapter,” Coleman said. “It serves as a powerful reminder of the good that can arise from a tragedy.”

Coleman said his favorite part of this event is how excited the chapter gets to pair with Chi Omega.

Huntington Beach, Calif., sophomore Tucker Tripp is a member of Alpha Tau Omega and said the Chili Cookoff and Bed Races is an awesome philanthropy event.

“It’s such a cool opportunity to hang out with my fellow Taus and show the Baylor campus how much fun we can have and how much we care about raising money for CoHope,” Tripp said.

Coleman’s favorite memory from Chili Cookoff and Bed Races is from when he rushed Alpha Tau Omega as a freshman.

“It is an amazing experience to be [a] part of it all and to see how the chapter rallies around something they care deeply about,” Coleman said.