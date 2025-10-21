Webster Market gains Uptown Cheapskate, Wrangler, Connor Creek Boutique

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

Webster Market is no longer just a promising idea — it’s now a shopping, dining and community destination in the heart of Waco. This market at 1001 Webster Ave. is showing real signs of becoming one of the city’s quiet, go-to recreational spots.

Last April, the Webster Market was in the early stages of development, promising to bring “both locals and tourists a place to enjoy local shopping close to downtown,” Hannah Parker, property manager, said.

Now, the Market is home to Wrangler, The Flamingo Ranch, Conner Creek Boutique, Casa Do Brasil and Uptown Cheapstake. In addition to these, the market still has plenty of spots open for lease.

Bryce Shannon, owner of Conner Creek Boutique, said that she chose the venue because she’s always wanted to open a storefront in Waco.

“It’s been really good, there’s been highs and lows, but I feel like that’s just part of a new building and a new experience,” Shannon said. “I wanted to move my business to Waco really bad — it was in Hillsboro. We just kinda looked all over and found this location, and took a leap of faith and opened it.”

Lexington senior Hayden Bexley is an employee at The Flamingo Ranch Boutique. She described the market as “up-and-coming.”

“They’re working on getting new vendors,” Bexley said. “This is the second location. … I love the environment of working here, the great big windows. It’s been super fun. There’s great people who work here, and it’s been exciting to see the new stores open.”

Uptown Cheapskate is another addition to the market, which hosts a place for Baylor students to sell their old clothes and get cash upfront. The storefront is currently open for buying hours from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12-5 p.m. on Saturday, with plans to open for selling Thanksgiving week, according to employee Raven Gonzales.

“It’s been so fun being in the Webster Market,” Gonzales said. “We just had a ladies’ night the other night and that was super fun. We’re just kind of waiting to get this place open and get all of this ready. Once we get all that done, I’m hoping it’ll bring a lot more business over here, which will be so much fun for everybody.”