Fashion, fun, food collide at new outdoor market on Webster

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Fashion, fun and food collide at the newly developed outdoor shopping center “Webster Market.” Located on 1001 Webster Ave., Webster Market aims to bring both locals and tourists a place to enjoy local shopping close to downtown.

Hannah Parker, property manager for Webster Market, said the first store, a clothing boutique called The Flamingo Ranch, opened in March. Parker also said that other businesses, such as Casa do Brasil, Wrangler and Uptown Cheapskate are projected to be opening in the next few months.

“They’re in the construction process right now,” Parker said. “Every day, we’re getting news about some potential new people coming in, which is super exciting. And then Casa do Brasil, they’re actually having their soft opening next week, so that’s really exciting for us.”

The overall vision for Webster Market has been to make locals feel at home while also providing a place for families that both the kids and parents can enjoy, Parker said.

“We want locals to have a spot that they can go to, and everything is there,” Parker said. “So we’re talking, we want families to come. We want couples to go for date nights. We want bachelorette groups to come shopping. We want anyone and everyone that calls Waco home to see Webster Market as their home too.”

In order to make the market more accessible for shoppers, there is a large parking lot in front with parking on the sides as well. Additionally, there will also be a big outdoor space and a patio for patrons to utilize while dining and in between shopping.

“Casa [do Brasil] has its own patio,” Parker said. “We do have plans for a potential brewery to set up inside of the market, which would then have a big outdoor area.”

Because Webster Market is still in the early phases of vendor development, there are multiple spots still available for restaurants and clothing companies to occupy. The market also has multiple plans for events once the production process is further along.

“Our goal is to cut off where we have the entire backside of everything,” Parker said. “It’s basically like an old street. So we plan to cut that off and host festivals right there, have big bands playing, have all sorts of events outside. So it’ll be a big outdoor venue spot as well.”

Kaitlyn Mannion, social media and digital marketer for Webster Market, said the market is set to have a rough opening in June and will release details for an official opening ceremony closer to the date.

“We are aiming for a June opening, and Casa do Brasil will be opening any day now,” Mannion said. “Flamingo Ranch is already open. They are located inside, and she’s actually a college student, so [it’s] great to support her as well.”

Mannion said that one of the best parts of Webster Market is the walkability. While shoppers will be provided with an array of dining and shopping options, it will also be highly accessible for both parking and walking.

“I think it’s going to be a really cool space for locals and tourists alike to visit,” Mannion said. “It’s very walkable, but it also has its own outside parking station, so you have free parking. It’s not going to have the street parking that you’re going to have to worry about. It’s somewhere you can go whether you need a new outfit, are looking for a quick snack, or want to take your family out for a nice meal.”