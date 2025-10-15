The class that unites students through music, collaboration

By Madison Hunt | Staff Writer

With last-minute homework assignments due at 11:59 p.m., textbook readings stacked like bricks and rationing dining dollars like currency, the non-music major class Campus Orchestra is a rediscovery of campus culture. It’s more than just a class; it’s a space that asks for presence more than perfection.

I signed up during the summer before my freshman year to ensure I could continue playing after high school, as I couldn’t bear the thought of stopping after seven years of learning. Orchestra has also been a part of my daily routine, and I felt I needed more to do, so continuing felt essential — giving it up would have felt like a special piece of me is missing. I never thought I would find a weekly exhale: a room where all majors in different departments and academic divisions would create something else altogether — a section, a sound, a song.

Three times a week, we push through our outside struggles to create string, wind and brass instruments, assembling crescendos in a concert hall. A University Scholar tunes her violin, leading the orchestra with power; an English major sight-reads the cello line, eyes flickering with the same intensity she brings to the stand. The conductor, who stands tall as the world’s most patient metronome, gives us a downbeat and we begin, not as a collection of individuals but as shared movements guided by notes.

What we practice is not precise; it’s listening in most classes, and we’re rewarded for the quick answer or the elaborate proof. In orchestra, the best contribution is often restraint – giving the violins space to carry the melody, pulling back when the violas need to bloom, finding a pocket of silence that makes the next entrance shine. It’s a countercultural phenomenon for the campus to speak the loudest. You learn to hear how your part fits, how the ensemble can absorb your tiny mistake and how success is shared.

As most of the ensemble is non-music majors, expectations align with reality. Some of us last played in high school, while others just rediscovered their passion for music. The repertoire meets us where we are — famous film scores like “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones” and “Superman” that feel familiar with an orchestral presence. Skill is welcome; your ego leaves at the door.

Because it’s a class and not a club, it also has structure: a time on the schedule, a rehearsal space guaranteed, an attendance policy and pass/fail grading that recognizes effort over outcomes. But unlike classes, it’s not stressful and your grade doesn’t hinge on flawless execution. It rests on showing up, trying your best and contributing to a sound larger than yourself.

Campus Orchestra teaches time management, leadership, communication and resilience. It fosters cross-disciplinary relationships that make campus feel less isolated. It’s what bridges the gap between working smarter and working less hard.

For the skeptics, seriousness is not the same as intensity. A class can be rigorous without being ruthless. Campus Orchestra is proof: we aim high, we prepare and we hold ourselves accountable to our section. What we refuse is the needless anxiety that corrodes learning. There is no virtue in suffering for just the sake of it.

In a university that often measures value by statistics or percentages, Campus Orchestra offers a different kind of time by creating friendships and unlocking a newfound joy with music. It’s not an escape from learning but a deeper form of it — so those of you who can’t play an instrument take your seat under the fluorescent lights and listen for the downbeat. For 90 minutes, your worries will wither away as your sense of belonging remains.