KWBU suffers from national media funding cuts

By Juliana Vasquez | Staff Writer

Since an executive order slashed federal funding to National Public Radio and Public Broadcasting Services, media outlets across the country have suffered — and now the problem is on Waco’s doorstep.

The executive order, issued on May 1, cited the goal of saving taxpayer dollars as its justification.

“Government funding of news media in this environment is not only outdated and unnecessary, but corrosive to the appearance of journalistic independence,” it reads.

The executive order impacts not only NPR and PBS, but also their member stations. One of these member stations, KWBU, is a McLennan County radio service and NPR affiliate.

KWBU is in a unique position. In addition to losing federal funding, it recently lost funding from Baylor. The station is struggling to make ends meet, according to KWBU President and CEO Joe Riley.

“We saw an elimination of cash funding from Baylor,” Riley said. “We wouldn’t be here without Baylor, but we were cut as a part of a reallocation of money through every division … and that was something over $209,000 this year.”

Director of cataloging and metadata services at Baylor and supporter of KWBU, Bruce Evans, said public media remains an essential resource for the public.

“Public media was created so you’d have something that was funded by the listeners and would be in existence solely for the public good,” Evans said. “Not feeling that they have to represent a certain point of view … I think that’s the strength of public media.”

To make up for the reduction in funding, KWBU is amping up its fundraising efforts, calling on the Waco community to help save the station.

“It’s time for the community to step up … especially those that listen to the station on a regular basis,” Evans said. “It’s a plea to let folks know that if we don’t get enough support, we’re going to go off the air.”

KWBU airs content from worldwide events to local Waco affairs, considering itself mainly to be a news radio station, Riley said.

“It helps people know what’s going on — how to make up their minds on issues that are important,” Riley said.”We consider our mission vital to our community here in Waco.”

The mission Riley alluded to is advertised proudly on KWBU’s website: “To provide Central Texas with comprehensive and compelling news and information necessary for a strong community and a healthy democracy.”

The station continues to call on community support to keep the lights on within the building, especially ahead of their 25th anniversary.

“It’s our 25th year, and we’re still celebrating even though we’ve been hit with some things,” Riley said. “We are important to the people of Waco and it’s going to be up to the people of Waco to ensure that the service continues.”