Free Farmers Market brings fresh foods to Fountain Mall

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

Fountain Mall was lined with tents Wednesday, each bearing baskets of fresh produce. Even a live DJ was present as Baylor students and Waco locals stopped by the Free Farmers Market, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organized to promote sustainability and community, the market — hosted by the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty and The Store — featured local vendors selling everything from honey and homemade bread to fresh fruit. Students wandered through the tents, enjoying the break from class and the chance to shop small without ever leaving campus.

Students formed a line that stretched to the back of the Sid Richardson building, showing the excitement and need for an event like the farmers market.

“I had a class this morning and decided to walk through before lunch,” Hobbs, N.M., junior Peyton Goff said. “It’s so nice to have something like this on campus. I got some local honey and a sourdough loaf — it’s way better than anything at the grocery store. It was worth the wait.”

For many students, the event was a refreshing change of pace and a reminder to slow down.

“It just feels good to be outside and not in a rush,” Richmond, Va., sophomore Elinor Daniels said. “I tried this homemade apple butter that was incredible and everyone’s just in such a good mood. It’s definitely one of my favorite campus events so far.”

Others said the market gave them a chance to connect with local businesses and learn more about sustainability in an easy, hands-on way.

“I don’t usually think about where my food comes from, so it’s cool to actually meet the people who grow it,” Katy sophomore Kaitlyn Criswell said. “It makes me want to support local more often.”

Even some students who didn’t plan to shop ended up leaving with full hands.

“I just came to hang out with friends, but then I found out it was all free, so I thought, ‘Why not get something?’” San Antonio sophomore Abigail Vierling said. “I like that you can find stuff you can’t find at H-E-B. Plus, I feel better about getting it.

As the afternoon went on, the mall stayed lively with laughter, music and the sound of vendors chatting with students. For many, the market was a simple but meaningful reminder of the community on campus.

“I love that Baylor does things like this,” Criswell said. “It makes campus feel more personal, like there’s always something happening that brings people together.”