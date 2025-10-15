Baylor’s ‘Little Women’ spotlights heart, home, harmony

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Intern

Jones Theater was filled with laughter, joy and tears Wednesday night as Baylor Theatre brought the 19th-century March sisters into the 21st century during the theatre’s opening night performance of “Little Women.”

From the moment the March sisters stepped onto stage, a wave of nostalgia swept the room as the audience experienced Louisa May Alcott’s age-old story of love, loss and all of the little moments in between that make a family.

The cast embodied each character’s growth and struggles — Jo’s fiery independence, Meg’s quiet grace, Beth’s gentleness and Amy’s ambition blended to form a spirited and lively production.

The cast had a natural chemistry that made each scene feel authentic, from the sisters’ playful arguments to their quiet and tender moments of care and affection, according to Austin junior Lainey Killian, a theatre performance major. The sense of connection shared on stage was more than just acting; it reflected relationships that were formed backstage.

“It’s about sisterhood,” Killian said. “I have a sister in real life and the beauty of simple moments and the fact that what ends up being Jo’s massive success story that helps her to soar is just her and her sisters, is very, very special.”

Stage managers also worked hard to facilitate the creation of a collaborative environment that closely mirrored the story’s themes of love and togetherness, College Station sophomore and assistant stage manager Grace DuBose said.

“I’d say that our stage management team really, really leans on one another a lot,” DuBose. “It’s me, and then there’s one other student, and then our head stage manager is faculty. So the three of us just work really well together.”

Visually, the show drew the audience into the world of the March family with layered period costumes complete with ribbons, aprons and bonnets, warm lighting and a cozy, homy set design that made the audience feel as though they were sitting in the living room with the March sisters. Each detail, from the gently underscored music to the handwritten letters, provided a greater feeling of belonging in the family’s home.

Little Women runs through Oct. 26 at the Hooper-Schafer Fine Arts Center. Tickets are available at the Baylor Theatre box office or online here.