What to Do in Waco: Oct. 9-16

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

While many may be heading out of town for Fall Break, there is still plenty to do in Waco for those who choose to hang around. Whether you’re down for a haunted kayaking escapade or a chill day with the sloths at Cameron Park Zoo, there’s something for everyone this weekend.

Waco Heart O’ Texas Fair | Oct. 9-12 | 4-11 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. Friday, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. Saturday, 12-11 p.m. Sunday | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | $24 gate admission | The fair is still going through the end of the weekend, with plenty of food, music and entertainment to spare. Grab a friend and for College Night on Thursday, when gate admission is $10 if you show your student ID and carnival armbands are $30 when purchased with the printed coupon from the Heart O’ Texas Fair website.

Rodeo tickets and carnival ride wristbands are sold separately. Get your admission tickets here.

Retro Family Skate Night | Oct. 9 | 6-9 p.m. | Skate Waco Bellmead, 500 N Loop 340 | $5-15 tickets | Glide around the rink with your crew to the tune of hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s! Feel free to bring your own wheels, and get in for $5! Otherwise, skates are available for rent for $8.

Haunted Paddle Tour | Oct. 9 | 8 – 9:30 p.m. | Waco Paddle Company, 200 S University Parks Drive | $65 tickets | Take a tour of the Brazos — in the dark! Get in the spooky season spirit by taking to the river waters in a tour lit only by moonlight and the multi-colored glowing kayaks. The best part? There’s room for two in these watercraft, so bring a friend. Purchase your tickets here.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 11 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s | Oct. 11 | 9 a.m. | Legends Crossing, 5100 Crosslake Parkway | Free registration | Take a stroll around Waco with a cause — the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care and research. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with a ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk commencing at 10:45 a.m. Click here to register to walk.

World Sloth Day | Oct. 11 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St. | Free with admission | Have a lazy Saturday and hang loose with the sloths at the Cameron Park Zoo for World Sloth Day! Engage in sloth-themed arts and crafts as you learn fun facts about these animals.

Claws Out Comedy & Drag Show | Oct. 11 | 8 p.m. | Brazos Theatre of Waco, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | $25 tickets | Celebrate Halloween early by laughing it up at this traveling comedy-drag show hailing from Fort Worth, which seeks to spread mental health awareness. Get your tickets here.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Oct. 11 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Baylor Free Farmer’s Market | Oct. 15 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Switch up your grocery game this week by stopping by this free farmer’s market, held especially for students. Take your fill of veggies, fruits and snacks, but be sure to come early, as the produce goes fast. And don’t forget to bring a tote bag!

Little Women: The Broadway Musical | Oct. 15-16 | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre | $10-$25 tickets | Allow yourself to be whisked away by the magic of Baylor Theatre’s musical production of “Little Women,” based on the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott. The show will run through Oct. 26. Tickets are discounted to $10 for students attending to fulfill CAE credit. Purchase your tickets here.