What to Do in Waco: Oct. 3-9

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

It’s a busy weekend in Waco.

The fair is finally back, and a famous alumni comedian is swinging through town for a show to remember! Spend your weekend walking the grounds, watching bucking broncos, listening to live country music and riding the carnival rides. And once you’re all tired out, wind down with some trusty downtown activities, such as a haunted tour of the Dr Pepper Museum or a stroll through the farmers market.

Waco Heart O’ Texas Fair | Oct. 3-9 | 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Saturday, 12-11 p.m. on Sunday, 4-11 p.m. Monday to Thursday | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | $5 entry tickets | The fair is back in town this weekend, with plenty of food, music and entertainment. Grab a friend and see Midland perform live on Friday night, watch bull riding and mutton busting at the rodeo, take a spin on the Ferris wheel and sample your fill of fried foods from the vendors and trucks.

Rodeo tickets and carnival ride wristbands are sold separately. Get your admission tickets here.

K-Pop Demon Hunters Skate Night | Oct. 3 | 7-10 p.m. | Skate World, 401 Towne Oaks Drive | $15-$25 tickets | Skate the night away to the tunes of Netflix’s No. 1 most-watched animated film of all time, “K-Pop Demon Hunters.” Don’t have skates of your own? Not to worry — Skate Waco provides rentals for an additional fee.

Jeff Dunham in Concert | Oct. 3 | 7:30 – 10 p.m. | Foster Pavilion | $77-$105 tickets | Catch alumni and ventriloquist comedian Jeff Dunham at Foster Pavilion Friday for a show from his “ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE” tour that will leave you laughing for days. Get your tickets for the show here.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 4 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Locked Zoo: Cryptic Cats | Oct. 4 | 6-9 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St. | $35 tickets | All you need for this escape room puzzle is a fun group of friends (up to 10 people) and a never-give-up mindset. You will have two hours to complete the puzzle and the opportunity to see the animals and grab a refreshing drink along the way. This event is suited for ages 12 and up. Purchase your tickets here.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Oct. 4 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.