What to wear to ACL 2025

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

It’s finally upon us — Austin City Limits weekend one! Now comes the tricky part: finding the perfect outfits for your three-day escapade.

If you’re eager to know what some of the most commonly-spotted looks will be at Zilker Park this year — whether that’s to try out these fun trends or to avoid them and stand out from the crowd — here is a brief fashion forecast.

Western wear

No one is surprised by this prediction. With the integration of country sounds into pop music, cowgirl boots, hats and fringe are bound to be everywhere you look. Even if you’re not a committed country music fan, these classic felt and leather pieces are trusty. They really help to tie an outfit together and provide texture to less elaborate elements of your outfit.

If you somehow don’t have cowgirl (or boy) boots yet despite attending a Texas university, get them at DSW or Target for a quick fix. Or, if you’re looking to thrift them, try Studio Grocery on Washington Ave.

Leopard print mini shorts

Tate McRae might not be performing at ACL, but her fashion taste has undoubtedly inspired music festival-goers nationally. These printed hot pants-style shorts, sometimes sequined, can be worn with just about any white or black top, and look best paired with chunky black boots for an elevated flair to the look. Brownie points if yours have a low-rise waist!

Babydoll tanks & dresses

Goodbye, tight, restrictive corsets, and hello, flowy babydoll freedom! The flower bud shape of these tops and dresses gives an effortless, airy, youthful look to the wearer, and goes well especially with the rising trend of low-rise pants, shorts and skirts. If you’re going for a more natural, glowy look this time around, pay a visit to Brandy, Aéropostale or Hollister, who are bringing these Y2K trends back with a 2025 twist.

Matching sets

Popstar princess Sabrina Carpenter, in all her vintage, feminine flair, is the icon behind the upward tick in soft, pastel matching sets, which makes for a very put-together, yet stand-out look. These two-piece sets can come in ruffled, bloomer and tank sets in gingham and floral patterns. While these sets can be found in most trendy women’s sections, Princess Polly and Cider have especially darling collections.

Folding rave fans

A good, old-fashioned fan has got to be the most efficient way to cool off in the middle of Zilker Park in the sun, and these ones never run out of juice, like the handheld battery-operated ones do. Plus, it’ll serve as the cherry on top of your outfit and make for a dynamic photo prop.

These cooling accessories come in neons, glittery finishes, and even reveal quirky, punny printed messages when snapped open, so pick whichever one best suits your look.

Statement belts and belly jewelry

While statement belts might be cycling out in the regular fashion world, they just really bring music festival fits together in a way that no other accessory can. Leather wrap-style ones and brassy, metal-stamped chains can add the texture and shine you might be needing to any dress or skirt, or oversized t-shirt.

Y2K wraparound sunglasses

This futuristic eye look is inspired by the ultimate party girl, Charli XCX. The electronics icon might not be making an appearance at ACL, but audiences at fellow pop artists, such as King Princess and Doja Cat, will likely be sporting these sunnies. I’d say your best bet at tailoring these to your unique look will lead you to Amazon, where several versions of these sunglasses abound.

Labubus & bag charms

Now that your outfit is put together, it’s time to flaunt what makes your bag unique — how you adorn it. Yes, your bag deserves to dress up too! As much of a fad as labubus and bag charms might be, they’ll be abundant at ACL. Feel free to hop on this unserious trend, even if yours is an off-brand lafufu version of these slightly creepy little keychain dolls.