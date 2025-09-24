Mindless TV will boost your mental health

By Claire-Marie Scott | LTVN Sports Director

With so much noise in the world today, it is easy to get overloaded. There are many ways someone can escape from the noise, whether it be social media scrolling, listening to music or reading a book. Recently, my favorite way to unwind and relax is sitting on the couch and watching a mindless TV show.

While some people might think of mindless TV as “brain-rotting” or a waste of time, in reality, it serves as a therapeutic way to unwind after a typically stressful college day. There’s something about watching a comedy that improves my mood and reduces anxiety. According to a study done by Front Psychiatry, “TV series watching activity, despite a high involvement, should not be considered as problematic per se as it might actually represent an effective coping strategy to deal with emotional distress by allowing viewers to find temporary shelter in the fictional world of a TV series.”

My personal favorite show to mindlessly watch is “Abbott Elementary.” A comedy series about an elementary school, teachers and administration who work there. “Abbott Elementary” evokes undertones of a show like “The Office,” while incorporating modern references and addressing social issues. The episodes are very easy to follow, and the show is great to have in the background while working.

According to an article published by VeryWell Mind, behavior psychologist Clarissa Silva says that our brains can be hit with a dopamine infusion, especially when seeing comedic or other sweet moments on TV. So while TV can be seen as a negative activity by some, it can have improvements on our brain, all while being done in moderation.

Mindless TV doesn’t just have to apply to a fiction series, but to sports as well. Lately, I have also been enjoying watching baseball games on TV while getting homework done or cooking dinner. Amidst the heaviness of news, watching sports can also provide an escape, while still keeping us updated on real-life events happening in our society.

Science also supports this claim, with another study done by Front Psychology, which states, “watching sports events can directly uplift people’s subjective well-being, and the enhancement effect is relatively significant.” The study continues to say, “this conclusion aligns with the studies carried out by Spanish researchers suggesting that various passive sports participation forms, such as watching sports games, listening to sports programs and scanning sports news, display strong correlation with wellbeing.”

So the next time you get in a funk, turn on a classic comedy, such as “Friends” or “Parks and Recreation,” and bask in the comfort and stress-relieving qualities it provides. It might even be good for your mental health.