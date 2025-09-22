From war to wealth: How outfits determine our confidence, reveal psychology

By Kaylee Hayes | Reporter

For centuries, clothing has been a large symbol of status in society, from war to wealth. Countries have used clothing as a means of protection, as symbols of holiness and in more recent times, as a means of self-expression.

For me, most days, getting dressed is a joy and something that I prioritize as a creative outlet and a way to understand people. The truth is, fashion is all in the way you frame it. The way you dress reflects the intention you have set for the day.

Being able to prioritize a curated outfit instantly boosts my confidence and helps me start my day off intentionally. While “look good, feel good” might seem like a pedestrian statement, it’s the honest truth and something that I try to live by. When you feel confident on the outside, you can replicate that internally.

While some people curate their outfits for expression and others out of necessity, applying some sort of structure to the way you choose your attire can help boost productivity. A 5th-century Chinese proverb states that “A journey of 1,000 miles starts with a single step,” and this applies to getting dressed. Daily small wins, such as intentionally selecting an outfit, help you aim for the bigger goals you set in life.

Aside from self-confidence and small wins, paying attention to the way other people dress reveals a multitude of things about their personality and preferences. Some people follow strict uniforms, repeating the same outfits over and over. Others love to stay on top of the trends, and some people even design their own clothes. The more you observe what people wear, the more will be revealed about their psychology and inner world.

When viewing other people’s attire, I make an intentional effort to work against the patterns in my brain that associate gender and clothing; breaking down that wall allows me to see both personal style and individual clothes in an entirely new way — opening up a world of non-bias and understanding for how people choose their outfits.

This isn’t about judgment, but rather appreciation for who people are and how they operate.

Watching what others wear and examining clothes for what they truly are — fibers — is the key to unlocking a better understanding of people.

Clothes become a lens through which we can empathize with others, given that you make the effort to combat the prejudices and stereotypes you may have learned at one point or another.

Understanding the motivating factors that drive others, while genuinely viewing style with a positive connotation, is a skill that can aid you in various areas of your life, both personally and professionally. You never know when you may have to buy someone a pair of socks for their birthday at the last minute.