What to Do in Waco: Sept. 19-25

On the to-do list for this weekend are plenty of shows you won’t want to miss. From musicals to comedies and live soul music, these events are sure to entertain and capture the hearts of Wacoans. So if you have nothing on your weekend agenda, take some time to support the local arts.

The Crash at Crush | Sept. 19-20 | 6-9 p.m. | Lee Lockwood Library & Museum, 2801 W Waco Drive | $30 tickets | Based on the iconic Texas publicity event that took place in 1896, this show is on track to be explosively entertaining. While there might not be any real locomotives crashing into each other in this rendition, this musical will capture the attention of all who attend. There will be free refreshments available before and after each showing. Don’t forget to purchase your tickets for a ride you won’t forget.

Art on Elm & Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 20 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011. As you stroll through, you’ll notice art activities, a local artist vendor section and more — all available for farmers market-goers to participate in, thanks to Art on Elm.

World Rhino Day | Sept. 20 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St. | Free with admission | Celebrate World Rhino Day with Cameron Park Zoo, and meet Ethel, the white rhinoceros they adopted in June, included with your admission ticket. Here, there will be crafts, activities and fun facts — all about rhinos!

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Sept. 20 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Stand Up Comedy Showcase | Sept. 20 | 8-10 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | $18.50 tickets | Need a good laugh? Head on over to the Brazos Theatre to see a series of new comedians you might not know now, but will definitely remember after the night is over. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Ticket sales are non-refundable. Purchase your tickets here.

Sandra McCracken: Welcome Home Tour Concert | Sept. 21 | 7 – 8:30 p.m. | Dunn Center for Christian Music Studies | $15 tickets | Spend an evening singing with the legendary Nashville Christian artist, Sandra McCracken, hosted by First Baptist Church. Public tickets are available for purchase here, and students can purchase tickets here.

Waco Roller Derby Skate Fitness Class | Sept. 22 | 6-8 p.m. | Skate Country Bellmead, 500 N Loop 340 | $10 fee | Immerse yourself in this beginner-friendly skating opportunity. With Skate Waco’s roller derby classes, you’ll be gliding around the rink in no time. No need to purchase your own skates, either! Skate Waco has equipment available for loan. Open to ages 14+.

Levitt AMP Waco Music Series | Sept. 24 | 200 E Bridge St. | Get back into your school year groove by exploring Levitt AMP’s Waco concerts, a series of free shows featuring local artists and bands for the community to enjoy. This week, Philip Michael Scales, a soul artist with dive bar vibes, will perform at Bridge Street Plaza. If you leave crazing more music, catch Scales on his tour of the Midwest.