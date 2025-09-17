Take time to embrace the whimsical in life

By The Editorial Board

College has a way of making everything feel urgent. Deadlines stack up, exams loom and coffee fills a concerning amount of your diet. We tend to sprint toward the next thing before we’ve even finished the current one. But what if we said that simply existing, sitting here reading this, is already one of the strangest and most whimsical miracles in the universe? What if being “whimsy” doesn’t equate to frolicking and carrying a tiny journal, but instead understanding just how absurdly lucky we are even to have the chance to do that in the first place?

At its root, whimsy is not an aesthetic. True whimsy is older, deeper, stranger than that. It is the astonishment that we are here at all, alive, breathing, conscious, inside a universe that by all accounts should not have rolled the dice in our favor.

Statistically, you shouldn’t exist. Think about it — the odds of every single event resulting in you sitting here reading this are already a one-in-several-billion miracle. Furthermore, the cosmic math is perfectly aligned for existence. The universe didn’t have to be turned this way — gravity just strong enough to keep the stars burning steadily, chemistry just delicate enough to allow molecules to knit into DNA, the perfect 23.5 degree tilt of the Earth that prevents us from either baking to a crisp or freezing into oblivion. Physics could have tilted a decimal point differently, and everything would collapse or explode or drift into lifelessness. Instead, here we are — sipping coffee, pulling all-nighters and stressing about thesis statements.

We live as though life were inevitable, as though consciousness were the natural sequel to stardust. But science whispers otherwise. Life is rare. Consciousness is rarer still. The universe is mostly silent, mostly void, mostly indifferent machinery spinning for no audience. Yet in one corner, the atoms conspired to become aware of themselves. That is whimsy. The fact that you can read these words, parse their meaning and argue with them in your head is whimsy stacked upon whimsy.

And what do we usually do with this gift? We reduce whimsy to “quirky” playlists and pastel stationery and Alice in Wonderland quotes for Instagram bios. We domesticate it into a mood. But true whimsy is not tame — it is vertigo in disguise. It is the sudden thought that your hands, which seem so familiar, are just arrangements of ancient particles that once burned in stars.

This kind of whimsy isn’t always comfortable. It unsettles as much as it delights. To take life as whimsical is to surrender the illusion of control. Because whimsy says: this is absurd. This shouldn’t work. And yet it all does. And if our existence is already an impossible joke told by the cosmos, then maybe we don’t have to take ourselves so seriously.

To live whimsically is to remember that joy is not naïve, but rather it is rebellious. The news cycle, the bills, the endless grind want you to forget that existence itself is bizarre and unearned. Whimsy fights back. Whimsy says, “Sure, the traffic jam is miserable, but also, cars are metal boxes powered by controlled explosions, and you’re steering one with your hands.” That’s insane. That’s whimsical. That should not be possible.

We need to embrace this more than ever — cynicism is easy, despair is fashionable and seriousness has become the only acceptable currency of thought. But seriousness without whimsy becomes brittle. Whimsy softens our hearts. It reminds us that even when the odds stack against us, life keeps happening — improbably, beautifully, against reason itself.

So no, whimsy is not merely mismatched socks. It is the fabric of the cosmos pulling a prank so vast we can’t help but laugh when we notice it. It is the breath in your lungs. It is the fact that language exists to describe the indescribable. It is the unreasonable perfection of being here, now, against all odds.

Kierkegaard, too, found whimsy in the ordinary. In his reflections on the lily of the field and the bird of the air, he noticed how neither lives with anxiety about tomorrow. The lily doesn’t debate whether to bloom, and the bird does not agonize over which branch to land on. They simply exist. For us, every action feels burdened with consequences, but the bird and the lily remind us that not all of life has to be calculated, and at some points, you should resonate with the idea that you simply exist.

By all means, play the ukulele, threaten to run away and join the circus, doodle stars in the margins of your notebooks to your heart’s content, but the whimsical choice is not to chase eccentricity but to wake up each day in awe. To say, “This shouldn’t be. But it is. And so am I.” And then to live as if that mattered — as if the improbable deserved your wonder, your gratitude and your delight.