Spice, spice baby! Ranking Waco’s pumpkin spice lattes

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

As students yearn for fall-flavored caffeine against the 90-degree weather, coffee shops offer a solution with the classic pumpkin spice latte, also known as “PSL.” Nothing screams “autumn” quite like sipping a deliciously pumpkin-spiced latte from your favorite coffee shop. But with so many options available in Waco, which one offers the best PSL?

I tested five shops on their take on the fall classic, considering creativity, affordability, presentation and taste. Each beverage was ranked on a one-to-10 scale for each category and then averaged for the official total. For continuity’s sake, Starbucks’s pumpkin spice latte was used as the control group, and all lattes were ordered hot with no change in the original formulation. Additionally, all prices are listed before tax. Here are the results.





Dichotomy — Remember me, Pumpkin Spice with a Hint of Chocolate

Coming in last place with a total rating of 4.25/10, Dichotomy’s unique take fell short of the mark. Adding chocolate to the classic flavor muddied the overall taste profile and left a strange aftertaste. The drink was also the most expensive of the bunch, totaling $7.54 for a small. Overall, the flavor lacked conviction, and the beverage remained mostly unfinished.

Common Grounds — Pumpkin Spice Latte

Common Grounds took a more conventional approach, producing a sweeter and creamier Pumpkin Spice latte. The flavor was OK, but lacked depth when it came to the spices. It was sweeter than the others, and the espresso was a tad bitter. The presentation was charming with a classic art design, and overall was a predictable and reliable cup of joe. The price was reasonable, coming in at $6.50 and making this a solid option for pumpkin spice enthusiasts. I rate this latte a 5.5/10.

Be Kind — Pumpkin Spice Latte

This latte was rather pleasant, and tasted like a homemade version of the classic Starbucks PSL. It was slightly sweeter, but the milk and espresso were well balanced. The presentation was OK, featuring another classic latte design; however, it was a bit sloppy. It was also on the pricier side, coming in at $6.76. Overall, this was a very pleasant pumpkin spice latte and did not disappoint. I also rate this latte at a 5.5/10.





Magnolia Press — Pumpkin Spice Latte

Coming in second place is Magnolia Press’ take on the latte. This one was shocking, with a great price point and delicious taste. The only qualm was the sloppy presentation, but the positive qualities quickly overshadowed the lack of visual appeal. The latte was perfectly balanced with spice, pumpkin and sweetness, and the espresso was smooth. It was also rather affordable at $5.25, making this a very appealing option. This is definitely a worthwhile try for local pumpkin spice enthusiasts. I rate this latte a 6/10.

For Keeps — Pumpkin Butternut Spice Latte

For Keeps not only created a unique take on a classic but did it effectively, creating a delicious and dynamic beverage. The creativity of this latte stood out, but stirred some doubt in how that would affect the quality of the beverage. For Keeps balanced the flavors extremely well, making sure the pumpkin, butternut and spice notes were detectable and flavorful. The latte was the perfect amount of sweetness and the presentation was gorgeous. The price was a reasonable $5.95, considering the quality and quantity of the beverage. This was undoubtedly the best of the lattes, coming in as a 7.25/10 rating. For Keeps should definitely be a routine stop for pumpkin spice lovers.