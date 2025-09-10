What to Do in Waco: Family Weekend Edition

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Family Weekend is upon us, which means it’s time for students to be tour guides. If you’re new to the area and not sure what to do with your folks this weekend, take it from me. Show your family the very best of Baylor and Waco this weekend with this list, overflowing with fun events to attend!

Retro Family Skate Night | Sept. 11 | 6-9 p.m. | Skate Waco Bellmead, 500 N Loop 340 | $5-15 tickets | If your family is getting here a day early, don’t waste the evening away in the hotel. Glide around the rink with your crew to the tune of hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s! Skates are available for rent.

To Kill a Mockingbird | Sept.11-14 | 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday – Sunday | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $24-28 tickets | If there’s one thing Waco Civic Theatre is great at, it’s capturing classic stories and making a moving production out of them. See Harper Lee’s novel play out in real time, thanks to the marvelous actors at this renowned local theatre. The show runs from Thursday to Sunday.

Meet the Faculty and Welcome Hour | Sept. 12 | 2-4 p.m. | Mark & Paula Hurd Welcome Center | Embrace a proper welcome to Baylor by attending this Family Weekend version of Dr Pepper Hour. Sip a float as you receive a tour of the Hurd with your family. Don’t forget to take a photo with Bruiser and Marigold before you leave!

Sophomore Reception | Sept. 12 | 3-4 p.m. | Mark & Paula Hurd Welcome Center, Ballroom C | Calling all second years! Only a room away from Welcome Hour, sophomores can take full advantage of key resources and opportunities Baylor puts up for display during this hour. Be prepared to leave with plenty of free stuff and possibly even a photo with President Livingstone!

Academic Lecture | Sept. 12 | 4 – 5:30 p.m. | Hooper Schaefer Fine Arts Center, Room 149 | If you’re an art history nerd, this keynote speech by Dr. Heidi Hornik will be your jam! As the recipient of the 2025 Cornelia Marschall Smith Professor of the Year Award, Hornik has made incredible contributions to the learning environment here at Baylor and will speak on how digital humanities have manifested in the arts. The lecture will be followed by a reception.

Taste of Waco | Sept. 12 | 5-8 p.m. | Fountain Mall | $16 tickets | Line up for Waco’s best local vendors at Taste of Waco on Fountain Mall. Past years have hosted Waco classics, such as Waco Cha, Nightlight Donuts, Tru Jamacia, Vitek’s and more. Present your ticket, which can be purchased via the Waco Hall Ticket Office website, to receive a food voucher that will grant access to all food trucks for the evening.

After Dark | Sept. 12 | 6:30 or 9:30 p.m. | Waco Hall | $27 tickets | Watch art displays in the form of visual art, performances and short films play out on the big stage in Waco Hall. The best part? Each and every artwork was created by Baylor students. Purchase your pass to either of the two showtimes on the Waco Hall Ticket Office website. Beware — clear bag policy is enforced in Waco Hall.

Family Weekend Tailgate | Sept. 13 | 8 – 10:30 a.m. | Touchdown Alley | $10 tickets | Enjoy a meal in Touchdown Alley with the people you love most before a great game in McLane. This tailgate will provide a live broadcast of the tailgate show and the running of the Baylor Line. This event is family-friendly. Tickets are available for purchase on the Waco Hall Ticket Office website.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 13 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Baylor vs. Samford | Sept. 13 | 11 a.m. | McLane Stadium | Don your best green and gold and prepare for a day in the sun cheering on our Bears in their game against Samford. If you haven’t yet, get your tickets on the Baylor Athletics website before they sell out. And don’t forget sunscreen!

Family Weekend Choral Concert | Sept. 13 | 5 – 6:30 p.m. | McCrary Music Building, Jones Concert Hall | Celebrate the win and wind down from the game in melodic fashion — by attending the first Baylor choir concert of the school year. Get a taste for all different choral sounds with this performance that features Bella Voce, Concert Choir, the Men’s Choir, the Women’s Choir, the A Cappella Choir and VirtuOSO. This show is free and open to the public.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Sept. 13 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Levitt AMP Waco Music Series | Sept. 17 | 200 E Bridge St. | Get back into your school year groove by exploring Levitt AMP’s Waco concerts, a series of free shows featuring local artists and bands for the community to enjoy. This week, CAZAYOUX, a psychedelic jazz funk band local to Austin, will perform at Bridge Street Plaza.