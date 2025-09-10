4 forgotten food spots to try during Family Weekend

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

Buzz-worthy food spots are part of what makes Waco distinguishable from other Texas cities and college towns. Magnolia, Union Hall, Milo and other staples of the city’s dining scene are often at the top of Baylor students’ “must-visit” list. But for every trendy brunch or coffee shop that makes its rounds on Instagram, there are smaller, less flashy places waiting quietly for people to discover them.

If you’ve been searching for something off the beaten path for your next night out, perhaps spots that don’t require a long wait time or an influencer’s recommendation, you’re in luck. These local gems may not get the same spotlight, but they’re just as worthy of attention. Check out these tucked-away Waco food joints with your family this weekend.





Beach Bums

If you blink while driving down Hewitt Drive, you might miss Beach Bums. This small shack opened in July 2024, just before Sip City arrived on the scene, which meant it didn’t get the wave of publicity it might have deserved. But for those in the know, it’s become a favorite for a midday pick-me-up.

Beach Bums specializes in dirty sodas — a concept that takes classic fountain drinks and upgrades them with cream, fruit purées, syrups and add-ins. Think Dr Pepper with coconut and lime, or Sprite with raspberry and cream. The combinations are nearly endless, and half the fun is experimenting to find your go-to order.

There’s also something charmingly unpretentious about the place. Unlike larger chains or trendy setups, Beach Bums feels laid-back — like a friend’s backyard hangout. The staff, and usually the owner himself, serve up sodas and smiles with ease, and the colorful menu boards spark curiosity with names you’ll want to try just for the novelty. It’s a place that feels like it belongs to locals more than tourists, and that’s exactly what makes it special.

For anyone who wants an alternative to coffee shop runs or feels like Baylor’s Moody Starbucks line is an eternity, Beach Bums is an underrated lifesaver.

Beach Bums is located at 153 Regal Dr in Hewitt. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The shop is closed on Sunday.





Taqueria Zacatecas

Waco is full of taco options, but few manage to capture the spirit of authentic street tacos like Taqueria Zacatecas. Nestled on La Salle Ave., it’s a no-frills spot that doesn’t need flashy décor or oversized signs to prove its worth. Here, the tacos speak for themselves.

The tortillas are fresh, the meats are flavorful and the salsas pack just the right punch. Whether you’re a fan of al pastor, barbacoa or carnitas, you’ll find tacos that taste like they came straight from a family recipe passed down through generations. This is the kind of place where locals stop by for lunch during the workday or late-night cravings, and once you’ve tried it, you’ll understand why.

Part of what makes Taqueria Zacatecas so refreshing is its authenticity. In a city where new restaurants often focus on fusion concepts or aesthetic presentation, this taqueria doesn’t feel the need to reinvent itself. It’s simply great tacos, served at a great price, with all the tradition and care that makes Mexican street food such a beloved staple. If you’ve only eaten at the chain taco spots around town, this place might just change your definition of what a taco can be.

Taqueria Zacatecas is located at 2311 La Salle Ave. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The shop is closed on Sunday.

Tom’s Burgers

Burgers are a universal comfort food, but Tom’s Burgers on Sanger Ave. manages to elevate them by staying true to one thing: Texas. Every ingredient is sourced locally, giving their menu an unmistakably fresh and regional taste. From the juicy patties to the soft buns and crisp toppings, everything feels rooted in Waco’s identity.

Tom’s has the vibe of an old-school burger joint but with a modern twist. The burgers are hearty, the fries are perfectly crispy and the milkshakes are the cherry on top. It’s the kind of spot where you can sit down, forget about everything else for a while and enjoy a meal that’s satisfying in all the right ways.

What’s especially impressive about Tom’s is its dedication to highlighting local producers. In a world of fast food shortcuts and frozen ingredients, this commitment sets them apart. It’s not just a burger; it’s a celebration of Texas pride wrapped up in a sesame seed bun.

Tom’s Burgers is located at 6818 Sanger Ave. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday. The shop is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Krispy Chicken

If comfort food is what you’re after, Krispy Chicken deserves a spot on your radar. Tucked away from the flashier downtown dining scene sits an unsuspecting shack on Franklin Ave., which has been serving us some of the best fried chicken in town since 1982.

This spot doesn’t rely on fancy branding or Instagrammable décor — it’s all about the fried chicken. What makes Krispy Chicken a hidden gem is its consistency. The menu keeps things straightforward: crispy, golden-brown chicken that’s seasoned just right, with sides that round out the meal. You know exactly what you’re going to get every time you stop by — a plate that’s hot, filling and comforting.

In a city where new restaurants sometimes lean more on aesthetics than taste, Krispy Chicken proves that simple, well-made food never goes out of style.

Krispy Chicken is located at 2307 Franklin Ave. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday. The shop is closed Saturday and Sunday.





Whether you’re craving a fizzy soda concoction, authentic tacos, a Texas-sized burger or fried chicken that hits the spot, these locations prove that Waco’s best flavors sometimes come from the least expected places.

So, the next time you find yourself hungry and wanting something different, skip the usual go-to spots and take a detour. You just might discover your new favorite restaurant.