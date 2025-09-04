Health Center continues to monitor for measles, upcoming flu season

By Arden Berry | Staff Writer

Though experts say the measles outbreak has come to an end, there are plenty of other illnesses to go around.

Texas state health officials announced that the measles outbreak in West Texas ended on Aug. 18, about seven months after the first case was reported. However, measles continues to spread in neighboring states.

According to the Texas Department of Health Services website, public health professionals announce that a measles outbreak has ended once 42 days have passed since the last case and as of Aug. 18, the West Texas outbreak met the requirements.

Interim Medical Director Dr. Matt Muramoto said Baylor Health Services has been tracking measles outbreaks through the Texas DSHS website and the McLennan County Health Department.

Lilia Gonzalez, director of nurses, said Health Services would remain available to monitor potential measles outbreaks and help students. Though the Texas measles outbreak has ended, Health Services continues providing preventative measures for other potential outbreaks.

“It’s COVID season, flu season will be here shortly, so we’re waiting on the flu vaccine,” Gonzalez said. “It should be here soon, so if the students would like to be vaccinated, they will see us do some pop-up flu vaccine clinics, and it’ll be available here at the Health Center every day.”

According to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health website, nine measles cases were reported in McLennan County in May. Muramoto said none of these reported cases were on campus, primarily due to the high rate of immunizations.

“If a person has one immunization against measles, that gives them a 93% chance of not contracting measles at all,” Muramoto said. “If they finish the two-dose series, then it’s up to 97%. The CDC also puts out that if you have 95% of a community immunized to the two-shot regimen, then that effectively prevents the spread of measles and our campus is well above that 95%.”

However, the McLane Student Life Center continues to have signage out front telling students what to do if they suspect they might have measles.

“We do have a lot of international students, and we do have students that go on a lot of mission trips, and a lot of those countries do not have measles under control in those areas,” Gonzalez said. “So that’s why it’s such a high alert. Once everybody’s back on campus, at least for the first 30 days, [we want] to make sure that we don’t have an outbreak.”

Kariann Perry, assistant director of nurses, said any student who suspects they might have measles should call Health Services before trying to enter the building.

“If they suspect they’ve been around somebody or actually do have a case of the measles, we want to prevent them from coming into any of the buildings or exposing anyone else further on campus or in the community,” Perry said.